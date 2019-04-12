Local students learn how to make maple syrup

ONEKAMA — One of the treasured rites of spring in northern Michigan is the production of pure maple syrup, and with the abundance of maple trees in the area, you don’t have to look far to find a local expert.

Onekama Consolidated Schools helps create a few dozen “local experts” each year, through an annual tradition that brings the syrup making process inside the classroom.

The second grade students, with the assistance of teachers Ben Mauntler and Kelly Lyman, take part in a special project each year where they not only learn about how syrup is made, they get to experience the process firsthand.

Lyman said it was her first year assisting with the project, but it has been a tradition for three years.

“(Mauntler) started it on his own several years ago, and along the way he thought it would be a fun thing for second graders to do,” she said.

Mauntler said a friend had gotten him into the process, and not long after that he saw an opportunity to introduce it to students.

“After a few years of doing it I realized it would be easy enough to do in a classroom, and the kids would get some great benefits out of it,” he said. “In northern Michigan especially, this is something that can be done every year and many kids have never had the opportunity to try it.”

The students didn’t have to look far to gather the sap. It was collected from several maple trees located on the school property.

“We tapped four trees total this year. We had some around the parking lot, and a tree just off the playground,” said Lyman. “We collected around 22 gallons of sap over four days.”

Lyman said the students were able to be very involved in the process, from start to finish.

“They helped with the tapping of the trees, and all of the collection of the sap. They kept track of how much we collected each day with a chart,” she said. “They were able to watch the boiling process as well, and we watched a video and read a book about it.”

Mauntler agreed that the students were heavily involved in the collection process.

“I did the drilling but the kids got to pound the taps in,” he said. “We checked and collected sap each day, and they carried buckets inside. It was a good opportunity for them to get their hands dirty.”

The ability for the students to get hands-on experience in maple syrup production was a unique part of the project, said Lyman.

“It’s something new and something most of them haven’t done before,” she said. “They were really part of the whole process and they got really excited about it.”

“The fact that they can do a lot of these steps was special for them, and seeing the whole process from beginning to end,” said Mauntler.

The students were quick to say that their favorite part of the process was the final step — tasting the syrup.

“We did a good job,” said one student.

The students and teachers enjoyed a pancake lunch on Friday, complete with the syrup they made themselves.

“This was the most important step in the process,” said Mauntler with a laugh. “They were looking forward to this all week.”