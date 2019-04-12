Looking Back for April 13

20 YEARS AGO

North Beach Access to be ready this year

Beachgoers will have a new spot where they can enjoy Lake Michigan when a project for a new access location in the northern city limits is completed sometime this summer. The access spot is located at the end of Washington Street with a portion of the property included in the city’s industrial park. The project will include a paving lot that should accommodate about 20 vehicles and creating a nature trail through the woods that will lead to the beach.

40 YEARS AGO

Students rate well in District Forensics

In district forensics last week the Bear Lake team, under the direction of Miss Laura Stendel, did a terrific job with four out of eight people placing. Lorrell Ware received a First rating in storytelling; Linda Cirka received a 2nd in radio broadcast and Duane Hunt placed 2nd in extemporaneous.

60 YEARS AGO

Band concert enjoyed by many

The massed band concert on Friday night sponsored by the Manistee County School Superintendents’ Association, was a fine success. The concert at culminated a successful afternoon of practicing together of all the rural high school bands of Manistee County and proved a most worthwhile educational project. Paul Cramer of Manistee High School and Russell Little of Frankfort High School were guest conductors.

80 YEARS AGO

Lots of stock

Encouraging progress in the sale of new stock in the Manistee Golf and Country Club was reported today by J. Gordon Johnson, who is chairman of the reorganization committee. He said that up to noon today $18,500 worth of new stock had been sold. The goal set by the club is $25,260.

Business fund almost to goal

The Manistee Better Business Fund Drive staged to raise $10,700 to finance extra activities of the Board of Commerce including the Forest Festival came to a close last night when the 80 workers made their reports and turned in their pledge cards. The fund is now only $2,700 short of the goal.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum