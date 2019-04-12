Open house to discuss 2020 project near Chums Corner

GRAWN — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will hold an informational open house meeting to discuss a planned 2020 project to resurface and widen US-31 from west of Chums Corner to the Materne (Go-Go Squeeze) factory in Grawn.

The open house will take place from 5-7 p.m. on April 23 at Blair Township Hall, located at 2121 County Road 633 in Grawn.

MDOT Traverse City Transportation Service Center (TSC) staff will be on hand to provide information to interested residents, commuters and business owners.

This project includes installation of a center left turn lane and improvements at the Sawyer and Curtis Road intersection. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in spring 2020 and will likely take much of the summer. Plans call for maintaining two lanes of traffic during construction.