WSSC board to consider tuition increase

SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College trustees will consider approving a small tuition increase on Monday.

WSCC president Scott Ward is recommending a 2.9 percent increase of $3 for in-district tuition, a $5 increase for out-of-district tuition and a $10 increase for out-of-state tuition.

If approved by the board of trustees, the changes would become effective on July 1. The board is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Monday at Kaleva Norman Dickson School.

“Our modest tuition increases have always focused on our foundational value of putting students first,” Ward said in a memo to the board. “Our current in-district tuition rate is the lowest among Michigan’s ‘Small Ten’ community colleges.”

The board also could approve changes to the current fee schedule.

“Currently, the technology fee, student services fee and activities fee are all capped at 14 contact hours and/or have varying levels of costs depending on the number of contact hours the student is registered for,” Ward sad in a memo. “This fee structure can be confusing to students and it also leads to unclear metrics when reporting tuition and fees information to the State of Michigan.”

A single student services fee at a flat rate of $20 per contact hour is proposed to replace all four fees: technology, student services, activities and registration. If approved, the changes would become effective July 1.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Consideration of the graduate list for winter 2019 (there are 133 degrees/certificates recommended);

• Consideration of the Quarterly Investment Report;

• Second and final reading of Board Policy 6060 — Veterans Tuition and Fees, which will bring the college in compliance with U.S. code;

• Set special board meeting to certify the 2019 property tax levy; and

• Commencement review, commencement is set for 7 p.m. on May 3 in the Recreation Center.