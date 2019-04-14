Car seat safety event to be held at the Armory

MANISTEE — Three out of four car seats are not used or installed correctly.

The community is invited to get their car seats checked by a certified technician. Participants will learn how to install a car seat or booster seat correctly, and find out if it’s time for a change.

The event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Manistee Armory. To schedule a car seat check, contact Traci at (231) 398-2202 or email manisteecac@gmail.com.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will check for recalls and ensure all child safety seats are installed by manufacturer specifications. Each seat check takes about 30 minutes.

Participants should bring all manuals for the vehicles and seats.

The event is sponsored by Manistee County Child Advocacy Center, Manistee Great Start Collaborative, Manistee County Sheriff Department and Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police.