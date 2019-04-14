Chips compete at Rocket Invite

MUSKEGON — The Manistee track and field team hit the road to Reeths Puffer on Friday to compete in the 19th annual Rocket Invitational.

The event’s 14-team field was split into two divisions, which were each scored separately.

Manistee’s boys and girls teams each placed seventh of seven teams in the “white” division, designated for the smaller participating schools.

Highlighting the day for the Chippewas was sophomore Logan Wayward, who took first place in the girls discus with a toss of 96’1”. Wayward also placed fourth in shut put with a throw of 30’6”.

The Manistee girls tallied 34 total points on the day as rival Ludington topped the white division with 104.

Chippewa senior Erin Dorn placed fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:32.89 while Raegan Codden took fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.91) and Noelle Fink placed fifth in the 3,200-meter run (12:37.00).

The 800-meter relay team of Codden, Lily Lester, Allie Thomas and Dorn also had a top-five finish for the Manistee girls with a fourth-place time of 2:00.00.

Manistee senior Anselmo Sarabia claimed the boys team’s best finish by placing second in the 800-meter run in 2:03.58.

The Chippewa boys scored 22.33 points in total while Fruitport topped the division with 115.

The 1,600-meter relay team of Jesus Reyna-Cruz, Trevor Mikula, Dylan Johnson and Sarabia placed third in the time of 3:45.80, while Manistee’s remaining three relay teams each placed fifth: Bryson Jensen, Anderson Johns, Trac Allen and Reyna-Cruz in the 400 (48.42); Reyna-Cruz, Ben Granger, Mikula and Johns in the 800 (1:40.35); and Ransom Hoeflinger, Will Elbers, Johnson and Sarabia in the 3,200 (9:00.93).

Manistee is slated to compete at 4 p.m. this afternoon in a Lakes 8 Conference dual meet at Ludington.