Looking Back for April 15

20 YEARS AGO

Petition could force Streetscape change

A petition aimed at eliminating some controversial aspects of a downtown streetscape plan began circulating around the city last week. But due to a formatting problem that came to light Wednesday, the petition will be rewritten and circulated again for new signatures.

W. Thomas Stege, who drafted the original petition and plans to write the revised version, said the petition’s main purpose is to “keep city council from closing River Street. Those merchants who endorse that proposed portion of the plan, in my opinion, are really committing economic suicide. Stege’s concerns refer to a proposal to reroute traffic at the west end of River Street onto Pine Street and Water Street enabling an extension of the city park at Manistee Municipal Marina.

60 YEAR AGO

State police transfers

Trooper Floyd R. Dodge has been transferred from the Manistee State Police Post to Brighton. Trooper Joyce L. Brown has been transferred from Jackson to Manistee and Trooper Donald R. Hobart comes here from Rockford.

80 YEARS AGO

Healthiest boy and girl

The healthiest boy and healthiest girl in Manistee County are Edward E. Patterson, 14, Wellston and Shirley M. Ake, 12, Brethren. They were selected yesterday by two local doctors, the school nurse and county nurse in the health contest held as a feature of 4-H Achievement Day.

Local exhibit at N.Y. fair

Manistee will be represented at the New York World’s Fair through a group of framed photographs of the NYA marionette theatre used in the Forest Festival two years ago, according to word today from Harry Armstrong, NYA director. The photographs will be displayed in the Michigan section of the National Youth Administration exhibit.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum