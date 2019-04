MANISTEE — The Manistee Cub Scout Pack 269 held their annual Pinewood Derby on April 7. There were only two groups this year: the Lion/Tiger Den and Bear/Webelos Den.

Top three finishers from the Lion/Tiger group were:

• Max Nelson;

• Abram Gannon; and

• Branson Lindeman.

Top three finishers from the Bear/Webelos group were:

• Cory Whitman;

• Caleb Eilers; and

• Nathan Erlandson.

The Grand Champion car was built by Cory Whitman.