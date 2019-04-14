Manistee Saints announce 2019 schedule

The Manistee Saints have announced their 34-game schedule for the summer, highlighted by 22 home games and featuring five special promotion dates.

The Saints will open the season in Midland on June 1 as their home opener against Michigan Sports Academy is slated for June 8.

The regular season will close on July 28, with postseason play in the National Amateur Baseball Federation Regional Tournament opening on Aug. 1. League playoffs will follow and end the 2019 season on Aug. 10 and 11.

Last year, the Manistee Saints put together the 11th 20-win season in the club’s 84-year history.

“Twenty wins is huge,” said Manistee manager Tyrone Collins. “… in Saints history, there hasn’t been a whole lot of 20-win seasons.

“If you look back at it, when they did have those 20-win seasons, they played a lot more games,” he said. “This is pretty much 20 wins within the league, period.”

The Saints’ historic 2018 campaign saw them finish with a record of 22-12 and place second in the Great Lakes United Baseball League. That win total has only been exceeded four times since the Saints were founded in 1934.

The Manistee Saints 2019 schedule:

June 1 at Midland Tribe

June 2 at Midland Tribe

June 8 vs. Michigan Sports Academy (Grand Slam P-Nut Butter Day: collection for Mathew 25:35 Food Pantry)

June 9 vs. Michigan Sports Academy

June 16 vs. Saginaw Sugar Beets (Prostate Cancer Awareness Day)

June 22 at Saginaw Sugar Beets

June 23 at Saginaw Sugar Beets

June 29 vs. Oil City Stags (Youth Baseball Day: 2-hour pre-game clinic with players)

June 30 vs. Oil City Stags

July 6 vs. Jetbox

July 7 vs. Jetbox

July 13 at Mid Michigan Starz

July 14 at Mid Michigan Starz

July 20 vs. Mid Michigan Starz (Sponsor of the Year)

July 21 vs. Mid Michigan Starz

July 27 vs. Midland Tribe (Saints 85th Birthday Bash: cake, prizes and $0.85 concession items)

July 28 vs. Midland Tribe

Aug. 1-3 at NABF Regional Tournament

Aug. 10-11 at Great Lakes UBL Tournament

Aug. 17 Saints Hall of Fame (Induction ceremony at 2 p.m.)

*All home games (in bold) will be played at Rietz Park, located at the corner of Forest Ave. and Vine Street

*All games are doubleheaders slated for 1 p.m. unless noted otherwise