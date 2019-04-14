Near and Farr Friends learn how Holy Week is celebrated in San Miguel

ONEKAMA — Onekama residents, Al and Bonnie Garbrecht, have had the privilege of spending the month of March in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, for the past seven years.

This will be the focus of the Near and Farr Friends on Thursday, just in time for the celebration of Easter.

This city of 125,000 people at an altitude of 6,000 feet is located two hours north of Mexico City. Steeped in art and history, it is considered by many to be the Crown Jewel of Mexico by nationals and international tourists alike.

“Many things including the weather, food, and artisan wares first attracted us to this special place,” explains Bonnie, “but it is the people and centuries-old customs that kept us going back.”

Included in these customs are very unique, colorful, and religiously significant events held before and during Holy Week. Come enjoy this pageantry through a slide show narrated by the Garbrechts’ at this week’s Near and Farr Friends.

The presentation begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Onekama Township Hall, 5435 Main Street, (M-22).

There is no charge to attend the presentation, but donations are always welcome to help fund the program activities.

Sign up for email notices of each week’s program by sending an email to: nearandfarrfriends@gmail.com Watch for announcements on www.Onekama.info and Facebook at 1, Onekama, Michigan.