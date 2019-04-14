Spring craft show brings seniors, community together

MANISTEE — There were handmade items as far as the eye could see at the Manistee County senior center’s Spring Craft Show.

The senior center was also overflowing with people, exploring the variety of items local crafters had to offer at each booth.

The annual event is sponsored by the Manistee County Council on Aging. It is one of two craft shows the center hosts each year with the other one taking place in the fall.

“We have had our spring craft show for five years,” said Sarah Howard, MCCOA executive director. “It all started with some of our senior ladies asking if they could have one at the Senior Center. They wanted to make a little money, but really couldn’t afford some of the other craft shows booth rentals.”

There were 18 vendors at the craft show on Saturday, and items included a variety of knitted items, braided rugs, water color paintings, pies, cards, knitted socks, towels, bags and more.

“You name it, we have it,” said Howard.

Annie Hooghart was one of the vendors at the sale, and said there was excellent turnout from the community. She had knitted socks, booties and a variety of handmade items made from jeans at her booth.

“They call me the jean queen,” she said. “The bags have pockets on the outside as well as the inside, so people usually like that.”

The craft show vendors included many seniors from the community, but was also open to the public. Tables were open to any area people on a first come basis who wanted to come down and purchase space to sell their crafts.

“I think it is really just a great thing to do when Easter and Mother’s Day are around the corner,” said Howard. “You can go into any store, but it is really nice to get something homemade. “I also think this is a chance to come into the Senior Center and support this talented group of people.”