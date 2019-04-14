Storm spotter training offered to the public

MANISTEE — Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. National Weather Service of Gaylord will offer a Skywarn Storm Spotter Training session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

This training is free and open to the public. The program will take place at Manistee County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Center.

Skywarn is a program of the United States’ National Weather Service. Its mission is to collect reports of localized severe weather. These reports are used to aid forecasters in issuing and verifying severe weather watches and warnings and to improve the forecasting and warning processes and the tools used to collect meteorological data.

Reports are also used by local emergency managers and public safety officials.