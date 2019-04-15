The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week April 11 through April 17, 1919 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Read more of her 100 Years Ago column at www.manisteenews.com:

“With the sound of activity that will echo and re-echo in Manistee county when the aggregation of loan workers becomes the ‘army of occupation,’ the beginning of the Fifth Victory loan campaign was impressively launched last night at the banquet and rally at the Chippewa hotel.

“Spurred by the spirit in evidence at this function the band of workers will lay siege to this region and will not raise it until Manistee has surpassed its quota, as it did in other drives. The initial guns have been fired.

“From all points of comparison the affair was an unqualified success. Two hundred were present, a majority of whom were women. The interest manifested by them is indicative of a concentration of forces to put across the loan.

“The mystery concerning the death of Private Edward Hawley of Manistee is disclosed in the following letter received from Sergt. Harper T. Anderson, Co. E., 168th Inf., A. E. F., by Capt Will J. Wenzel:

“’Regarding Edward Hawley, Pvt., Co. E 168th Inf., he was killed Oct. 16th 1918, at the Cote de Chatillon, Argonne-Meuse offensive by a machine gun bullet through the abdomen, dying instantly.

“’He was a true soldier, coming to us in April 1918, and fought through part of the Lorraine sector, also the Champagne battle and St. Mihiel, and was killed in one of the last battles of the war. He was respected by the boys, gaining a high reputation for his character and honor.

“’If you wish to know his place of burial you can learn same from the Graves Registration Bureau. Any further information you may seek, we will be glad to furnish. A history of the regiment and Co. E is to be written. The home address of the Company is Shenandoah, Iowa. A permanent memorial is to be built. You can obtain further information later, that is after we return home.

“’The remaining boys of Co. E send their regards to his wife and family, and stand ready to do anything possible to assist them.’

“Notice is given to the public that all books to be sent to convalescents in France will be gladly received by the public library. Books of fiction are especially wanted.

“Arbor Day, which was observed in former years by all of the public schools, will be celebrated with greater formality and impressiveness this year. It will be held Monday afternoon at 2:30 on the Woodrow Wilson school grounds…

“Arbor Day of 1919 will be one of the most sorrowful and yet one of the most glorious events held in the history of the Manistee high school—sorrowful, because it will serve as a memorial to the three heroes who gave up their lives on the battlefield of the World war, and glorious because the high school is proud to commemorate the sacrifice of those who were willing to suffer and endure the hardships encountered in foreign lands that the world might be safe for democracy. The boys who died so nobly and honorably are: Jamie Palmer, Leo Willers and Lieut. Harold King.

“Their names will be celebrated with great solemnity, and the feature of the program will be the planting of three trees on the grass bank located on the north end of the high school.

“After being closed since December 14, the Square Meal Restaurant will re-open for business Tuesday morning, again in charge of Mrs. D. E. Smythe. Illness prevented her from continuing business during the winter months.

“The rooms have been scoured and scrubbed from top to bottom, and through the efforts of Mrs. Smythe the place has been made modern and up-to-date in every respect. The painters and decorators put the finishing touches to the rooms today. A row of mirrors is arranged along the walls.

“’I like Manistee and its people,’ said Mrs. Smythe today, ‘and before I closed my place I had good patronage. I will try to give my customers the best as I have tried to do in the past.’

“Lunch counter service, short order, and regular meals will be the plan of the restaurant for the coming year.

“It is apparent on the face of it that some girls in Manistee need no suggestions for a ‘paint-up week.’

“The reason for keeping the 339th Regiment in Russia in no doubt the same as the reason for sending it there, whatever that was.

“Joseph Zielinski, about 15 years old, brother of Frank J. Zielinski, late this afternoon narrowly escaped serious injury, when at the corner of Water and Oak streets, while riding a bicycle, he crashed into an automobile driven by Vaughn Vincent.

“The lad was riding down the Water Street hill and because of the fence was unable to see the Vincent car coming…and crashed full tilt into the car.

“He was taken out from under the machine and carried to the office of Dr. Katherine Bryan where his injuries were found to consist of a two-inch gash in the forehead, requiring several stitches, and several minor bruises. The bicycle was partly damaged.

“NEW YORK, April 14.—Seven years ago today, at 11:30 P. M., the White Star liner TITANIC, the largest steamship afloat, struck an iceburg in the North Atlantic and sank with a loss of 1,599 lives. The tragedy occurred on a Sunday night when the vessel, believed to be unsinkable, was making her maiden trip from England and striving to hang up a new speed record.

“The passenger list included the names of many persons of world-wide prominence. On the roll of honor of those who died were William T. Stead, John Jacob Astor, Mr. and Mrs. Isidore Straus, F. D. Millet, Henry B. Harris, the theatrical magnate, Jacques Futrelle, the author, and Capt. Archibald Butt, aide to President Taft.

“Palm Sunday, which was observed in Manistee churches yesterday, is followed this week, known as Holy Week, by devotional services until Easter, next Sunday.

“’Over the top and go to hell! Three hundred and sixty-five days out of the year of sweet weather in France! Good old American and Manistee are for me.’

“These were the words of Harold Davis of the 77th Field Artillery when he arrived in Manistee Friday night after receiving his discharge from the army.

“’Hy,’ as he is popularly known, has been in service for almost two years. He enlisted in Manistee when he was a Junior in high school, May 1, 1917 in the 19th Cavalry. For three years he was high school full-back, and was one of the big factors in many of its victories.

“’At Thierry was the first time I was ever under heavy fire. I was in the intelligence section, mounted individually and was riding through a place that had been torn by shot and shell just a short time before. It was about 2 o’clock in the morning and pitch dark; and such an odor which pervaded the atmosphere from dead horses and dying men.

“’Being fatigued I thought I would try to sleep, and proceeded to strap my mask and helmet on. Such a night I never knew. Shot and shell and everything imaginable screamed and tore through the air, above me, around me and all over. The sensation that came over me is indescribable. I thought of everything I did from the first day of my life to the last moment and especially my mind wandered back to Manistee and the times I used to have there.’

“Davis was one of the fortunate boys who faced the infinite dangers of battle and still came home with only a small scar. This he received in the Argonne forest.

“Jerry” (another name for the Germans) threw a highly explosive shell and a piece struck me on the third finger. It was so slight that I thought nothing of it at the time. A while after gas got into the wound and started an infection which caused blood-poisoning.

“’While passing through a station on my to the hospital, I looked out of the window and saw Chaplain Donald Brodie of Manistee. I immediately left the train and made myself known. I also met August Greve of Manistee at Brest, though I didn’t have enough time to say more than “Hello and goodbye.”’

“TREATY IS READY FOR CONGRESS.

“WASHINGTON, April 15.—One million new houses and apartments are needed throughout the country, the department of labor estimated today.

“The war caused such a slackening of [the] building industry in everything except war essentials that the demand for homes is now the greatest in the history of the country, officials stated.

“Reports up to April 10 show this demand is being only slowly met, probably due to the uncertainty of prices of nearly all building materials.

“The prosperity or stresses of a community are no more accurately indicated than by the volume of retail business. Applying this test to the local market, Manistee is enjoying a period of enormous prosperity. Sales during the last few weeks have been very large. In some instances merchants have know unprecedented sales.

“Despite high costs of all commodities and despite the enormous sums invested in liberty bonds, there appears to be more money in the hands of the masses than in many years past. The number of purchasers who now ask credit is far below that of past years. Bills are being paid as never before. The experiences of all business men seem to fittingly justify the frequently voiced expression: ‘This is to be a season of dress.’

“We have a few more places that are not yet filled.

“The applications which we took last Fall, we find are useless, owing to the fact that most of the girls are out of town, or otherwise employed.

“Should you want a place in a new, light and well ventilated plant, apply at our office. Coopers.

“Appropriate songs and recitations made the Arbor Day celebration at the Woodrow Wilson high school yesterday afternoon a patriotic affair. More than 300 school children and adults were in attendance.

“Weighted down by a heavy coating of the slush snow which fell yesterday afternoon, the main feed cable from the Consumers Power company’s plant at the Wellston dam snapped under the tension about 3:20, disconnecting Manistee’s source of supply.

“For more than 24 hours this city was without current for lighting and power purposes. At about 4:15 this afternoon connections were established and service resumed.

“Local industries and business places using electricity from this source were completely paralyzed. The loss to them will probably aggregate several thousand dollars.

“The Manistee News-Advocate, absolutely dependent on electricity for publication, was unable to print a paper yesterday afternoon. When it looked as if there was no prospect of securing power for possibly several days, arrangements were made late this afternoon to publish tonight’s issue on the press of the Ludington Daily News.

“With eight forms containing news and advertising which was unable to be published last night, an automobile left for Ludington late in the afternoon. About 15 minutes later—and it might be said here that this premonition was felt—electric current reached the office. The party with the newspaper forms was reached by telephone at Scottville, informed of the news, and it immediately turned back.

“One of the biggest losers because of the break, besides The News-Advocate, is the Lyric theatre, which was unable to show ‘The Heart of Humanity,’ a great feature production. A large amount of money had been spent on advertising it and a record attendance was anticipated. A run was started at the matinee yesterday, but was forces to cease when the lights went out. There was no show last night, but there will be tonight. Part of the financial loss was due to the high film rental for this photoplay.

“Just a year ago a similar occurrence took place, when a lightning bolt struck the wires and disrupted the whole electrical system. The city was without current then for sever hours, the longest period of trouble the company had experienced until that time.

“Manistee last night was in total darkness, and many families were compelled to re-light the reliable kerosene lamps. Homes piped with gas, however, were more fortunate.

“Other cities in this section of the state securing their power from this station were left in the same difficulty.

“Manistee’s original commission of five under the new form of government is no more.

“Mayor Thomas F. Kieft, elected five years ago on the commission for the five-year term, and who through the process of elimination of predecessors reached the head of the council, Tuesday night in the council chamber wielded the gavel for the last time as a representative of the initial body.

“When formalities are completed Mayor Kieft will be ex-mayor and councilman Joseph Kirster will be elevated to the office of Mayor of Manistee, a position not new to him, he having served as mayor under the old aldermanic system. Mayor Kieft with his presence in the body Tuesday night completed nine successive years of service to the city of Manistee, four years as alderman and five years as city commissioner.

“The March report submitted to the city commission Tuesday night by Health Officer E. S. Ellis indicates that Manistee is free of communicable diseases. The grim reaper was swifter than the births, 13 deaths and nine births reported for the month.

“The manufacturers tell us there will be no decrease in the price of clothing, but the weather man tells us there will soon be a decrease in the quantity needed.

“About the maddest robin we ever met asked us this morning almost as plainly as in so many words how we’d like to stand at the listening post in wet snow on the chance of getting a cold worm for breakfast.

“[Title] 7 WAYS To Catch a Man.

“If you want to catch them and train them up the way you want them to grow, this is a very easy method.

“The basic theory of this line of attack is an appeal to vanity, and men have lots of it.

“Most young men are interested in sports, they read the sports page, baseball and football are important things to them.

“If you want to catch these birds pay attention to sport chatter at school, read the sport page for vocabulary. Get so you can talk about pitchers and catchers and fullbacks and halfbacks as if you knew all about them.

“When you pick your victim all you have to do is ask him questions about this game or that.

“Be sure you pick questions that he can answer.

“Never argue with him.

“Always believe what he tells you.

“Let him talk.

“Tell him he is a caveman.

“Pretty soon he’ll be thinking of you as ‘some girl’ and taking you to the ball games and movies and you will have him safely hooked.

“In catching one with this method you might as well pick one whose folks have money. It comes in handy.”