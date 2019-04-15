Forest mushroom workshop set for May 11

KALEVA — Linda Scribner will present a a forest mushroom workshop next month in Manistee County.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 11 at Big Bear Sportsman’s Club headquarters, located at 8927 Puustinen Road in Kaleva.

During this workshop, attendees will learn about different types of mushrooms growing in the forests of Michigan. Specific topics will include identification of wild mushrooms (edible and non-edible species) and the basic biology of mushrooms. There will also be discussion on the ecological importance of such mushrooms in the forest.

An indoor presentation will be given by Scribner, a naturalist who received her Wild Mushroom Certification through Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). The presentation will be followed by a nature walk (location not yet determined), where attendees will observe mushrooms and other forest-dwelling organisms.

This workshop will take place in rain or shine, so dress for the weather and other environmental conditions.

The event is presented by the Manistee Conservation District, Forestry Assistance Program and Big Bear Sportsman’s Club.

There is no cost to attend the workshop, and lunch will be provided; there is suggested donation to help cover the cost of food and the speaker fee.

Register before May 3 by contacting the Manistee Conservation District at (231) 889-9666 or email Josh Shields, the Manistee Conservation District Forester, at joshua.shields@macd.org.