Looking Back

20 YEARS AGO

MHS gains more experience

With a young team, Manistee track coach Jamie Venema knew what to expect Thursday with his team’s dual meet at Ludington. The final results were as expected. Ludington beat the MHS boys, 96-40, while the Orioles beat the girls, 100-37. For the girls, Jessica Brakora took first in the long jump. Sandra Hansen took first in both throwing events and Stephanie Barbera took first in the high jump. In the boys meet, Jim Simoneau took first in the 1,600 run 3,200 run and Michael Franklin was second in both events.

40 YEARS AGO

Ziehm member of Glee Club

The Ferris State College Women’s Glee Club presented its annual Spring Concert on the Big Rapids campus recently, culminating another successful season. The Glee Club performs popular music and well-known literature for women’s ensembles. Kathy Ziehm of Bear Lake is a local member of the Glee Club.

60 YEARS AGO

Howes is County Board Chairman

The new county Board of Supervisors organized Tuesday afternoon with six new members. These were Ford Waterman of Brown Township, Forest Feldhak of Onekama, Lawrence Schnipke of Pleasanton, Floyd Toczynski of Filer, Dorr L.Wilde of Manistee’s third district. Oren McFadzen of Stronach, though new is still an old-timer for he served on the board for several terms some time ago. Supervisor Schodel nominated Roy Howes of Marilla for chairman and was unanimously elected.

