MCC wins Quiz Bowl state championship

MANISTEE — When it comes to the state Quiz Bowl competition held at Michigan State University the west side of the state rules.

Manistee Catholic Central captured its first ever Class C/D state Quiz Bowl championship over the weekend while Manistee High School finished in fourth place in the Class B competition. Ludington High School won the Class B State Quiz Bowl Championship.

For the Sabers, it was an outstanding tournament that has saw them make runs deep into the state championship over the past several years. Coach Jason Allen said he couldn’t be happier with the results and said it was the end of a great run for seniors Sean Dougherty (captain) and Max Papenfuss.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these kids,” said Allen. “Sean showed some great leadership as captain and Max played phenomenally well as in one of the games he answered 16 of the 20 toss-up questions. The last four years this group has finished third, fifth, third and now first at the state championship and that is incredible.”

The entire team of Claire Wittlieff, Henry Hybza, Blake Johnson, Elena Pizana and Sam Madsen all contributed to the championship according to Allen.

“Claire did very well on all authors, novels and literature, and Sean did well on questions that had to do with politics, math and science, and Blake Johnson did well with sports questions,” said Allen. “Our younger players like Sam, Elena and Henry all helped out with bonus questions. All these kids on our team are amazingly bright.”

All the teams taking part in the championship had to make a few adjustments in their style of play for the regular season tournaments.

“MSU changed the format a little this year as they played either 15 minute halves or 10 asked questions, whichever came first,” said Allen. “Our kids did very well and most times they answered 10 to 12 of the initial toss-up questions correctly. That is really tough on the other team because the bonus questions come after those initial ones.”

Manistee Catholic Central started out doing something that is almost unheard of in a Quiz Bowl competition in they they shut out their first opponent. That was in the second round as they drew a first round bye before defeating Sandusky by 470-0 score.

Allen said their second match was a much different story, but his team seemed to gain strength as the day went on. That was evident when the Sabers fought hard to score a 300-250 win over Roscommon.

“The third round of competition we played Roscommon and that came right down to the final two questions of the match,” said Allen. “Roscommon was a very tough competitor. But if you could have watched the matches, you couldn’t see stress even though it was there. I think it helped that we had been there in the past.”

The challenge with Roscommon was a good warm-up for the match that came next with Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart. The Sabers won 310-280 in that match that included a protest over one of the questions.

“There was protest in that match and if it would impact the outcome of a match they list it as a 1-0 victory and that is what happened,” said Allen. “The ruling was in our favor, so the official score ended up being 1-0.”

“Our match with Sacred Heart was the last one of the first day of competition and only us and Whitmore Lake were the two remaining undefeated teams,” said Allen. “When we played against them the next day it went right down to the last question before we lost 270-255.”

That dropped the Sabers down into the final game of the losers bracket where they needed to get past Roscommon to reach the finals. The Sabers won easily 335-105, placing them up against undefeated Whitmore Lake in the finals.

This time there wasn’t any last second answered questions by Whitmore Lake. The Sabers defeated them 240-180 the first time to even up the match, before winning the state title on a 390-130 score in the final game.

At the Class B level, the Manistee High School Chippewas made a strong run before finishing fourth in the tournament. The Chippewas’ only two losses were to the Ludington Orioles, who won it all, and Detroit Country Day, who finished in second place.

“The tournament was a successful ending to a very good Quiz Bowl season, and we couldn’t be prouder of our students,” said coach Polly Schlaff.

Manistee’s team of Liam Quinn, Haley Johnson, Jack Holtgren, Olivia Holtgren, Solana Postma, Cassie Pendry and Olivia Smith all turned in strong efforts during the two-day event.

Any time a team loses its first match, the road to the finals is a long one. That is what faced the Chippewas after dropping their opening match of the day to Ludington by a 375-165 score.

Many teams might have had a letdown at that point, but not the Chippewas. They began a methodical march back toward the finals by rolling off five straight wins. The first victim was Muskegon Orchard View, who fell 390-90, followed by North Branch, who went down 315-90.

The Chippewas were challenged mightily by Flat Rock who they edged 200-195 in their next match. They then disposed of Reed City, 200-155, and Grand Rapids Forest Hills, 305-80, in the next two matches.

That put them up against Detroit Country Day, but this time they were defeated 485-80 to bow out of the tournament.

“It required a lot of stamina from the kids as we played five matches from 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with only 10 to 15 minutes between matches,” said Schlaff. “The kids were amazing and it was a lot of fun to watch them.”