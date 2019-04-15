Registration opens for summer ‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ program

MARQUETTE COUNTY — Registration is open for this summer’s “Becoming an Outdoors Woman” program, which is set for May 31-June 2, in Marquette County.

This will mark the 22nd annual summer BOW gathering for women, 18 and older, who are seeking an opportunity to improve their outdoor skills in a relaxed, noncompetitive atmosphere.

“Becoming an Outdoors Woman is a program where each individual is encouraged to learn at her own pace,” said Michelle Zellar, BOW program coordinator in Newberry. “The emphasis is on the enjoyment, fun and camaraderie of outdoor activities and sharing in the success of one another.”

The summer BOW program is sponsored by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and offers instruction in more than 30 different types of activities, including kayaking, wilderness first aid and survival, lake and fly fishing, field birding, geocaching, shooting sports, boating, basic land navigation and introduction to bird hunting with dogs.

“Volunteer BOW instructors provide basic and advanced teaching that is tailored to each participant’s individual ability, helping participants learn the basics in a short amount of time,” Zellar said.

BOW participants stay and take their classes at the Bay Cliff Health Camp, a universally accessible facility overlooking Lake Superior, which is situated about 30 miles north of Marquette near Big Bay.

Participants will be housed in a dorm-style facility with amenities including a sauna, tennis courts, hiking and biking trails, along with easy access to northern hardwood forests and Lake Superior.

“The summer program typically fills quickly, so early registration is encouraged. Zellar said.

The $200 registration fee includes all food and lodging, as well as most equipment and supplies. The deadline for registration is May 4. A limited number of partial BOW Scholarships are available to help low-income participants with the cost of registration. The scholarship application deadline is April 17.

Class information and registration materials are available online at Michigan.gov/BOW. Registrations must be mailed with payment to the DNR Newberry Customer Service Center, Attn: BOW, 5100 State Highway M-123, Newberry, MI 49868.

For more information on the summer BOW program, contact Michelle Zellar at the DNR Customer Service Center in Newberry at (906) 293-5131 ext. 4004, or by e-mail at DNRBOW@michigan.gov.