Brethren falls to Cheboygan at home

BRETHREN — The Brethren girls soccer team fell behind early Tuesday and couldn’t claw its way back in a 4-0 loss to Cheboygan.

The Bobcats faced a daunting 3-0 deficit at halftime and, despite holding the Chiefs to just one more goal in the second, could never get its offense clicking.

Cheboygan made good on a penalty kick at 30:13 in the first, followed by a breakaway score at 16:53 and another goal at 12:10.

“The first half was definitely rough for us,” said Brethren coach Krystal Magee. “We were trying to run a new formation, which we had practiced a handful of times but not enough to where the girls are super confident with it yet.

“So, it was a bit of a trial period tonight and our communication was a little off,” she explained. “The second half, I changed up the formation according to how Cheboygan was playing, and we were able to hold them to just the one goal.

“So, we definitely saw some improvement there.”

Brethren allowed one more goal — nearly nine minutes into the second half — but put the clamps on Cheboygan the rest of the way. The Chiefs, on the other hand, continued to make it hard for the Bobcats to produce much offense, especially after junior Megan Cordes had to sit the final 20 minutes due to leg cramps.

“She’s a veteran player and a captain on the forward line, so our scoring opportunities decreased when she went out,” Magee said. “But Olivia Hejl and Cosima Holler did a great job stepping up (in her absence), and we did have a few strong runs and some shots, but unfortunately nothing that went in.”

Magee said that despite the loss she’s still impressed with her team’s continued improvement so far this season.

“The fact that the girls came back in the second half, adjusted and held them to one goal is very hopeful,” she said. “That lets me know that the girls are listening to me and to each other, so I am very, very proud of how we played that second half.

“We don’t have a lot of feeder programs into this team, so unfortunately a lot of girls have never touched a soccer ball until they’re with us as a freshman,” she added. “That’s kind of been a reoccurring theme the six years we’ve had a program here, but this season — with as many new players as we have — they’ve shown tremendous growth and passion already.

“They are not giving up and they’re grinding it out. As a coach, that’s what you look for in a player.”