Fish egg collection, stocking efforts underway

MANISTEE — Many people associate the month of April with egg hunts.

There’s no exception at the Little Manistee River Weir, although workers are not searching for the pastel-colored variety. Every spring, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Division collects steelhead eggs, an effort that helps keep the steelhead population stocked and healthy.

The annual steelhead egg-take took place on Tuesday, at the Little Manistee River Weir.

Operations began in March when the weir gates were lowered, stopping the upstream migration in the river and diverting the fish into holding ponds. The fish ripen in April, depending on the weather, and egg-take operations are put in place until the established egg quota is reached. The weir grates then are removed, and all remaining fish are allowed to migrate upstream.

Unripe or “green” steelhead are held in maturation ponds or counted and passed upstream to sustain the river’s wild steelhead run. Steelhead that are spawned during operations also are passed upstream and many eventually return to Lake Michigan.

Joe Mickevich, DNR fisheries technician supervisor, said the steelhead are commonly sought after by fisherman.

“Steelhead are just one of Michigan’s many sport fish,” he said. “They are known fighters, which makes them popular with anglers looking for a real challenge out in the open water of the Great Lakes or in tributary streams.”

After collection, eggs are sent to a hatchery. Once the eggs are fertilized, it will take 21 days for them to hatch. The fish will then be reared for one year and released into the wild next spring.

Additionally, Michigan State University was on site to test fish.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources also teamed up with the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Manistee to plant over 6,300 wild rose brown trout in the Manistee River channel on Monday.

“This is something that is done each year, and for the past few years it has taken place at the Coast Guard station,” said Petty Officer Adrian Ledesma of USCG Station Manistee. “The process is done by the DNR but we are the drop-off site.”

Ledesma said the fish stocking process is incredibly important to the area, and is a significant investment into the future of tourism and sport fishing.

“Manistee and the surrounding area are largely dependent on the influx of tourism throughout the year, especially during the summer, and sports fishing is a significant part of that,” he said. “A huge part of our local economy is impacted as a result, whether it’s people getting gas at the docks, staying at the hotels or anything that comes along with it. This is a very real, tangible investment into our local economy and keeps people fishing for years to come.”

The fish were trucked in from the Oden State Fish Hatchery, where they were raised. The hatchery is contributing to many fish stocking efforts throughout Michigan.

The DNR reported that 32,000 brown trout were also released into Betsie Bay on April 3, close to the mouth of Betsie Bay near the Frankfort Coast Guard Station.

According to DNR employees, the Oden State Fish Hatchery also raises rainbow trout, and will eventually raise Arctic grayling.

Fish from the Oden State Fish Hatchery are released across Michigan, from the Upper Peninsula to south of Flint.