Inland Seas STEM scholarship offered by Ludington Zonta Club

LUDINGTON — The Zonta Club of Ludington Area is proud to provide opportunities for local girls to attend leadership and science programs in its 62 years working to empower women.

The 2019 year brings another opportunity for two girls to attend an outstanding STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) adventure. The Zonta Club of Ludington Area is sponsoring a three-day, two-night research-based program for high school students who have a strong interest in STEM. The Club will cover the $300 cost of the program for a female student in grades 8-12 from Mason, Lake, Oceana and Manistee counties. Transportation costs are not covered by this scholarship.

Participants will eat, sleep, and sail aboard the schooner Inland Seas while deeply exploring the functioning and health of the Great Lakes. The schooner will travel out of Suttons Bay on Tuesday, June 18 and return to Suttons Bay on Thursday, June 20.

Participants will determine the thermal structure of the lake, and collect fish, plankton, water, and lake sediment for analysis. They also record daily weather observations and report them to NOAA. With this foundation in Great Lakes limnology research, participants collaborate to design and complete a research project on invasive species or other topics of interest. New this year! Use a professional ROV to assist with collecting data for your research project. At the end of the trip, groups present their research to family members, peers, and the general public who have gathered at the dock.

Shipboard life and the demands of sailing a traditionally rigged vessel are also important components of this experience! Students learn boating safety, navigation, and sail handling. They assist the crew with all aspects of vessel operation, including hoisting and handling sails, plotting and steering a course, helping in the galley, and standing watch. The shipboard experience builds personal leadership and cooperative teamwork skills.

The Young People in STEM program is truly a life-changing experience for the young people who attend. This three-day sailing and research adventure opens their eyes to the realities of a career in the freshwater and STEM fields and forms our future scientists, mathematicians, designers, and engineers. Something magical happens when a student sits anchor watch aboard a 77-foot traditional sailing vessel offshore of one of the beautiful islands around northern Michigan. Inland Seas believes the magic occurring aboard our ship today will inspire the solutions needed for protecting and preserving our Great Lakes in the future.

Those interested in applying for this sponsored adventure should contact ludingtonzontaclub@yahoo.com no later than May 15.