ISD board renews administrator contracts

MANISTEE — The Manistee Intermediate School District Board of Education took action at Tuesday’s meeting to grant one year renewals to three administrator contracts.

Contracts for special education director Brooke McIsaac, technology director Roy Anciso and Manistee County Business cooperative finance director Kris Mauntler were all approved on a 5-0 vote. The renewals did not include any changes to the contracts.

Manistee Intermediate School District superintendent David Cox recommended the naming of special education director Brooke McIssac as the school liaison between the Office of School Safety and the ISD.

“This is the result of some new legislation and it just is to have the name of a contact person in place if needed,” said Cox.

ISD’s across the state are being required to appoint someone to that position under Public Act 0549. This new requirement came out of some legislation that was passed in a lame duck session of the legislature.

Cox also informed the board that that district is looking at other options than the NEOLA for the writing of their board policy.

“I am aware of several ISDs that are looking at other options besides NEOLA,” said Cox. “Lusk Albertson and the Thrun Law Firms are both getting into policy writing business and are significantly cheaper than NEOLA. I will keep an eye on this as it moves and may have them present their product once it is ready, but until then we will keep compliant with NEOLA.”

Board members were also informed by the superintendent that there will be state funding for a Licensed Behaviorial Health specialists and Behaviorial Health training. This funding came out of some some lame duck legislation.

“I am hearing that this is one-time money and that for the most part there is no reporting requirements and not much oversight from the state,” said Cox. “It is our intent to maximize the money and provide support, resources, training and staff that has the largest impact on our whole ISD.”

McIsaac updated the board on activities in the special education department over the past month.

“Specialized teacher training is scheduled for April 24,”+ said McIsaac. “Local districts administrators and special education teachers have been invited to attend.”

Several staff members also received specialized training this month according to McIssac.

“Matt Somsel, Becky Biller, myself and Tamra Brunke attended the Michigan Association of Administrators of Special Education training on ‘This is your brain on trauma,'” said McIsaac. “It fits right into our Social Emotional Learning module training. They will share with the rest of our colleagues at our next professional development.”

McIsaac said the April professional development will also focus around school safety.

“We will also do some table top exercises around school safety,” said McIsaac. “This will be led by Manistee County Emergency Management coordinator Lt. Brian Gutowski.”

General Education director Lisa Lockman reported on several items in her monthly report to the board. One of those dealt with the MiRead literacy portal that allows teachers to see valuable data on their student’s reading achievement.

“ISDs throughout the state have worked collaboratively to develop the MiRead Portal,” reported Lockman. “MiRead is a web based portal that will help teachers track student progress on key literacy components and develop Individualized Reading Improvement Plans (IRPs).”

Lockman said MiRead will help teachers comply with Michigan’s third grade reading law and make sure students are reading at the levels where they should be at that age.

Another item Lockman brought to the board was an extension of state testing due to the large number of snow days this year.

“The Michigan Department of Education has extended the spring testing window,” said Lockman. “With this extensions it will likely result in delays in the release of testing data. However, the nationally administered assessments like PSAT, SAT, ACT WordKeys and WIDA will be administered on their already scheduled dates.”

ISD technology director Roy Anciso reported to the board that his department has been working with some of the local school districts on technology updates.

“We have been working with Onekama Consolidated Schools and Kaleva Norman Dickson schools on their one-to-one device (computer/laptop) device refresh,” said Anciso. “The Michigan SPOT bid has been released and we are working with finalizing budgets for these projects.”

Anciso also told the board that technology department’s Jeff Kamaloski is working with the local districts on submitting their Civil Rights Data Collection report which is due to be submitted to the state by April 22.

Another thing Anciso touched on was security improvements to the ISD Parkdale location.

“We are putting in security updates that which include physical access controls and public announcement system at both of our Parkdale buildings,” said Anciso. “The estimated cost for these improvements is $28,000.”

Board members also went into closed session at the end of the meeting to discuss the annual evaluation of the superintendent.