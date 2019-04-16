Local group to mark World Amateur Radio Day

MANISTEE — April 18 is World Amateur Radio Day and HAM’s in Manistee are celebrating by starting a new organization, the Manistee Amateur Radio Club.

It was on April 18, 1925, that amateur radio operators came together in Paris, France, to form the International Amateur Radio Union, an organization to protect and expand the science of radio communications using short wave communications. These communications are still the base of the hobby and encompass use of bands across the spectrum. However, the hobby has expanded to include everything from use of internet protocols to satellite radios and yes, they still promote the use of Morse Code (or CW) for those who want to use it.

HAMs have been active in the Manistee area for many years where they serve not just as a hobby but in active communications in support of emergency management, law and fire agencies. The local CERT (Community Emergency Response Teams) are equipped with amateur radios and the Manistee County Emergency Operations Center serves as a base for the Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES/RACES) group which is also part of the Citizen Corp of volunteers relied upon by state and local agencies.

The reason for all of this activity is that HAMs can get communications up and running when other systems fail. In a hilly county such as Manistee, many regular radio systems have spotty communications. HAMs can usually come up with a line of communication that will work to fill in these gaps and support local fire and police. This communication is directly linked to helping to save lives and property.

Manistee HAMs have ordinarily worked through the West Michigan Repeater Association for their activities. The WMRA supports the main local repeater at 146.780 on 2 meters. However, a number of the HAMs have decided to launch the Manistee Amateur Radio Club to expand opportunities to learn about amateur radio, from building equipment to learning how to talk around the world.

At this time, the MARC meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Manistee Township Fire Department conference room. Visitors are welcome to learn more about the hobby. Also keep watch for the launch of a new website. For those who are interested in more information on World Amateur Radio Day, go to #WorldAmateurRadioDay on Twitter and Facebook.