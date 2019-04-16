Manistee blanks Hart, 8-0

HART — The Manistee girls soccer team was firing on all cylinders Tuesday night and cruised past Hart to the tune of an 8-0 mercy-rule win.

The Chippewas’ Nicole Weaver put together a monster game with four goals and two assists, while plenty of her teammates stuffed the stat sheet too.

“She’s one of our senior captains out there, and she’s really stepped up,” Manistee coach Jaclyn Trahan said of Weaver. “She wants the ball, she’s got a great shot, and she places it very well too. We’re very thankful to have her and see her step up game after game.”

Olivia Smith had quite the performance as well, with three assists and a goal for the Chippewas. Manistee’s Heather Antal added a goal and an assist while Brynn O’Donnell and Kiera Raymond scored a goal apiece.

“We were able to get a lot of players out there tonight, and it was good to see the team really cheering for each other, rooting for one another,” Trahan said. “To get more girls with goals on the board was just awesome. Everyone was pretty excited.”

Manistee jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead before the floodgates opened and the mercy-rule win was secure with 6:34 remaining in the game.

“We really wanted to work on our passing, keeping possession and keeping our shape,” Trahan said. “And that’s what they did tonight.

“They keep continuing to improve on the things that we’re doing in practice, and showing it on the game field,” she added. “We were very proud of the possession, the passing and the level of play that the girls showed tonight.”

The Chippewas, who have won four of their first five games this season, hope to carry the momentum into this evening’s contest with rival Ludington. Manistee hosts the Orioles for the Lakes 8 Conference matchup at 6 p.m.

“It’s the big rivalry game, so I know that runs through their minds,” Trahan said, “but they just want to go out and give a perfect effort, try their hardest and leave it all out there. They’ll be tough competition, but we’re looking forward to it.”