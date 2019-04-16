MCC Quiz Bowl team reflects on storybook season

MANISTEE — When the Manistee Catholic Central Sabers Quiz Bowl team won the Class C/D state championship it was only the second time in the school’s history that such an honor has taken place.

Forty-eight years ago in 1970 the Saber football team won a similar honor on the gridiron, so it was only natural that the Quiz Bowl team and students wanted to show off their school pride after winning the championship.

“The kids wanted to ring the victory bell Saturday after we got home (from Lansing), but we held off doing that because it was so late,” said coach Jason Allen.

Seniors Max Papenfuss and team captain Sean Dougherty have been an integral part of the team for the past four years and both will be missed next year. During their time on the team they have recorded third, fifth and third place finishes at the state championship in East Lansing before winning it all this year.

“It is a great way to go out,” said Papenfuss. “We have been practicing very hard.”

Dougherty said that after just missing out on the state championship it was very rewarding to finally win it all in their last chance.

“I think this year we were more prepared than others and had more confidence after years of competing,” he said. “It wasn’t an easy road to the finals.”

Manistee Catholic lost in the semifinal round of the double elimination tournament to Whitemore Lake. They then came back to defeat Roscommon to earn a seat in the finals and to earn another crack at Whitmore Lake.

Dougherty said the pressure was on in that championship round.

“It was nerve wracking especially since they had just defeated us so narrowly,” said Dougherty. “They were a great team and with different questions, on a different day, I could definitely see them winning. They were great to compete against.”

Blake Johnson said it was a great feeling to be a member of a state championship winning team.

“It was pretty cool and it was good for the seniors because they had worked hard for the last three years,” he said. “It felt pretty good to get first place for them.”

Claire Wittlief said they know the pressure will be on them next year.

“It sort of puts the bar higher,” she said. “It was fun to see how neck and neck all the competition was throughout the state tournament. The fact that we had a healthy competition really made us feel like we earned this. So if we are able to bring back to the table what we did this year, then it is possible.”

Freshman Elena Pizana said it was a great ride for her first time in Quiz Bowl.

“It was definitely fun being my freshmen year and going to state,” said Pizana. “I am so glad that the seniors get to leave winning as that is always a great feeling. I definitely love the competition and it got my feet wet, so now I know what to expect for next year and what to keep practicing for.”

Sam Madsen said those coming back will be the team leaders next year and need to step up into that role.

“It kind of makes me feel by winning this year it sets the bar, so we can improve and show the newcomers the ropes next year and pave the way for the next generation,” he said.

Henry Hybza was also a part of the championship team this year, but was absent when the team was interviewed.