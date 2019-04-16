Portagers sweep Sabers in opener

ONEKAMA — Onekama baseball started its 2019 campaign strong, sweeping Manistee Catholic Central 10-0 and 16-4 in a home doubleheader Tuesday.

“I thought our guys gave great effort,” said Onekama head coach John Neph. “We saw a lot of the things we’ve been working on show up in the field. Now, there’s a whole lot more we have to get better at.”

The Portagers wasted no time putting runs on the board, with Lucas Mauntler driving in Ben Acton with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. After Austin Harper scored on a passed ball and Johnny Neph drove in a run, Onekama was up 3-0 heading into the second inning.

Jonah Gilbert led the Portagers in the opener, going 1-for-3 with two RBIs while Harper and Acton finished 1-for-4 with an RBI. Harper pitched the entire game for Onekama, allowing just three hits in five innings.

“Austin has been working really hard in the offseason,” Neph said. “That’s why we let him throw as much as he did tonight. He does a great job. He loves baseball and you can see it out there. He did a fantastic job hitting the ball and pitching for us. I’m really pleased.”

The Portagers tacked on three more runs in the second inning and two in the third to take an 8-0 lead into the fourth. Onekama’s Collin Guzikowski hit an RBI single in the fourth and Harper’s RBI single brought the game to a close via the mercy rule in the fifth inning.

Blake Johnson, Sean Dougherty and Adam Pierce each singled in Game 1, with Pierce also taking the mound for the Sabers and striking out four batters.

“In the first game, I’m not sure how many earned runs (Onekama) had,” said MCC head coach Dillon Rankin. “I don’t think they had too many earned runs, so defense was the difference. If we make the plays that we need to make — that we should make — and if our defense is doing good, we’re going to be in every game. We’ll manufacture runs.”

Manistee Catholic held its only lead of the twin bill when Johnson and Mateo Barnett both crossed the plate on a passed ball, but the Portagers tied things up when Mauntler scored off Harper’s RBI single in the bottom of the first. Onekama exploded for six runs in the second inning, highlighted by Wade Sedlar hitting a two-RBI single before being driven in by a Johnny Neph double.

“I’m pleased with their effort and that they’re supporting each other,” John Neph said. “It was a fun night at the ballpark, but we found out a bunch of things that we need to keep working on, which is exactly what you want on the first night.

“We got some wins and we learned what we need to work on in practice.”

MCC mustered just two hits in the nightcap, with Barnett and Joe Buswinka each hitting singles.

“It wasn’t phenomenal score-wise, but I saw a lot of good things,” Rankin said. “We’re definitely making progress from where we started. It being the beginning of the year, I’m not too concerned. We’re going to get better.

“We made a lot of good plays,” he continued. “… I stress to the guys that if we make the plays we need to make and play good defense, we’re going to be in every single game.”

After a two-run second inning, the Portagers added six more scores in the fourth to take a 16-2 lead into the fifth inning. MCC crossed the plate twice in the fifth, with Barnett driving in Johnson before scoring himself, but the Sabers did not score enough runs to stave off the mercy rule.

Sedlar was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in Game 2. Harper and Collin Guzikowski each went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Gilbert was 1-for-3. Sedlar pitched four innings for Onekama before Johnny Neph came in to throw in the fifth.

On Saturday, MCC competes in a tournament at Bear Lake while the Portagers will be taking part in a tournament at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids.

“We’ve got some work to do,” John Neph said. “We’ll be playing some really good, stiff competition. Glen Lake and Suttons Bay — we’re all going down there.”