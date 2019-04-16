SCORE Workshop to focus on ‘Marketing Your Business Plan’

TRAVERSE CITY — Join SCORE Traverse City for a free business workshop, “Building Your Business Plan- Marketing.”

The event is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 23 in the McGuire Community Room at the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue.

The Business Plan Series is for people who would like some hands-on assistance and tools for building a comprehensive business plan.

Creating a business plan can be a daunting ordeal, but it is the most important part of planning. In this workshop series, organizers will guide participants step-by-step. Bring a laptop or notebook to work on your personal business plan.

In the third workshop in this series, organizers will review branding a business, how to avoid common marketing mistakes, how to use the right marketing mix/channels, and complete exercises for creating a clear marketing message and elevator pitch which describes the value proposition for your business.

SCORE workshops fill up fast; space is limited. Visit www.traverscity.score.org to reserve a seat.