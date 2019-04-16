Home / News in Brief / Thousands of glass shards found along Lake Michigan beach

In this April 15, 2019, photo provided by the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Glen Haven, Mich., shows broken glass collected by officials along the national lakeshore that have been strewn along the Lake Michigan beach. District Ranger Andy Blake said Tuesday it appears thousands of pieces were spread deliberately near the Good Harbor Picnic Area at the east end of Lake Michigan Road in Leelanau County’s Cleveland Township. Blake says the glass wasn’t dumped in one spot but was spread “fairly uniformly up and down the beach for several hundred yards.” Park Superintendent Scott Tucker says the “mean-spirited crime” was “clearly intended” to injure beachgoers. A similar incident happened along another area beach in October 2017. Officials are appealing to the public for information. (Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore via AP)

From the Associated Press

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Officials at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore say large quantities of broken glass have been strewn along a Lake Michigan beach.

District Ranger Andy Blake said Tuesday it appears thousands of pieces were spread deliberately near the Good Harbor Picnic Area at the east end of Lake Michigan Road in Leelanau County’s Cleveland Township.

Blake says the glass wasn’t dumped in one spot but was spread “fairly uniformly up and down the beach for several hundred yards.”

Park Superintendent Scott Tucker says the “mean-spirited crime” was “clearly intended” to injure beachgoers.

A similar incident happened along another area beach in October 2017.

Officials are appealing to the public for information. Park staffers and volunteers walking the beach and removing as many pieces of glass as they can find.

 

