WSCC board approves 2.9 percent tuition increase

BRETHREN — Students at West Shore Community College will see a 2.9 percent increase in tuition for the start of the 2019-20 academic year following action taken Monday by the board of trustees.

Trustees considered a request brought to the full board by the board administrative committee to raise in-district tuition from $103 to $106 per credit. For out of district students it will increase from $165 to $170 and out of state students will go from $230 to $240.

WSCC president Scott Ward told the board that the costs to attend the college still make it the best value for students from this area.

“Our tuition is still the lowest of the 10 smallest community colleges in the state,” said Ward. “Even with the increase we are still less than all of them, and I anticipate they will be raising their rates. The average of those other small 10 community colleges is $122.”

Ward also pointed out that WSCC is significantly lower than regional four-year institutions like Central Michigan University ($417), Ferris State University ($421) and Grand Valley State University ($521).

“Many students in our district do go to those schools, so we are significantly lower,” said Ward. “This is still under the tuition restraint that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has recommended for colleges. So if that goes forward we should be safe with that.”

Ward pointed out that the increase will impact many of the K-12 school systems in their district that use dual enrollment for their students and pick up the cost of that service.

“That is 30 percent of our student enrollment, so we don’t take these increases lightly,” said Ward. “Our overall increases in the last 10 years has only been 3.66 percent.”

Board members agreed and voted 5-0 to accept the increase.

A change was also made in the fee structure that students currently pay for registration, technology, student activities and student services. That change will make it one flat rate fee instead of four separate fees.

“In an effort to simplify the fee structure and remove any barriers of an up-front registration cost, I propose a single student service fee at a flat rate of $20 contact hour capped at 20 contact hours, which would replace all four fees,” said Ward.

The president explained that the reason for the cap was without it, it could negatively impact a small percent of the student population in the police academy.

Monday’s meeting was also one of two that are held off campus within the district; it took place at the Brethren School Media Center. Trustees were given a presentation by Brethren principal Jakob Veith and a tour of the school by him and superintendent Marlen Cordes.

Approval was also given to the 2019 winter graduate list on a 5-0 vote. WSCC vice president of academics and student services Mark Kinney highlighted the number of students that will receive degrees and certificates that evening.

“There are 128 individuals who have completed their studies and they will be receiving 133 degrees/certificates with one student earning three degrees and three students earning two degrees,” said Kinney.

This will be the 49th commencement at WSCC and it will take place at 7 p.m. on May 3 in the recreation center.

A recommendation was also brought forth by board administrative committee chair James Jensen to approve the general fund expenditures of $1,066,248 and auxiliary fund expenditures in the amount of $83,255.

“I just want to remind everyone that the board administrative committee does ask a lot of questions and go over these reports in detail,” said Jensen. “With over $1 million being approved we take this very seriously.”

Board members also approved the second and final reading of Board Policy 6060 Veterans Tuition and Fees.

Ward said this will put the college in compliance with the United States Code.

“United States Code requires in-state tuition for the individuals referenced in the policy,” said Ward. “This recommendation not only further honors our service members, but is administratively efficient.”

Board members also took action to set a 4 p.m. June 4 special meeting to certify the 2019 property tax levy. This is an annual requirement of the board so taxing jurisdictions can get the information to print their tax bills.

WSCC board of trustees chair Bruce Smith said the board will also be going into closed session at that meeting for the purpose of discussing faculty negotiations.