WSCC Student Senate sponsors Easter Egg Hunt

SCOTTVILLE – The West Shore Community College Student is sponsoring an Easter egg hunt on Thurs., April 18, beginning at 5:30 p.m., in the court yard between the Tech Center and the Arts and Science Center.

Over 2,000 eggs will be hidden throughout the courtyard. There will also be a drawing for an Easter basket, selfies with the college mascot, Westy the Fox, and snacks and refreshments will be provided.

For additional information about the event, contact the Office of Student Services at (231) 843-5510.