Akers Food Angels seeking volunteers to provide meals

MANISTEE — It can be difficult for those in need to find a hot meal after the cold weather leaves, when many services in Manistee County end for the season.

Sally Akers is taking it upon herself to help fill that need, creating up to 40 meals every day for those who utilize the services at Manistee Friendship Society, located at 1475 South U.S. 31.

It quickly turned into the Akers Food Angels program.

“I started this just last month,” said Akers. “I take in a hot meal to the Friendship Society at noon each day. I didn’t realize how popular it was going to be.”

Cassandra Kamaloski, executive director of the Manistee Friendship Society, said Akers was quick to get involved after discovering there was a need.

“She came in one day and wanted to know what we did. She wanted help out and give back by making a hot, homemade meal a few times a week,” she said. “It really took off from there, she’s an amazing lady.”

Akers, who has prepared the meals herself for 20 to 40 people every day, said she has volunteered for Safe Harbor during the winter months and saw firsthand that more help was needed.

“I’ve done the Safe Harbor for quite a few years, and those services stop in March,” she explained. “People still get hungry, so I wanted to keep the meals going.”

Akers said she knew some of the people who utilized the Safe Harbor network also utilized services with the Manistee Friendship Society.

The Manistee Friendship Society is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide advocacy and assistance to those suffering from a mental illness through peer support.

“We are a place for anyone who has been diagnosed with a mental illness, such as depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar and anything like that,” said Kamaloski. “It’s an extra resource in the community for those who may not qualify for other services, or they need an extra support. We’re here for them to just drop in and take advantage of our services.”

The Friendship Society offers free breakfast, lunch and snacks each day they are open, Monday through Friday.

For some, the meal Akers provides is the only hot meal they eat that day. It is a large undertaking to prepare the meals, and Akers is seeking volunteers to help ensure the need can continue to be filled.

“I started asking for volunteers to help provide the food and it’s going pretty well right now, but we need more,” she said. “I live in Brethren, so if somebody lives in town and they can make a meal, it saves me a trip into town. Or if people don’t have a way to take it to them, I can take it in, too.”

There are many ways for interested volunteers to get involved, said Akers.

“If I could get 20 to 30 people to volunteer one day a month, that would be great,” she explained. “I’ve had people donate dessert, the main meal, or we’ll get together and make something together. I can work around whatever a volunteer can provide to ensure we have rolls, salads, sides, dessert or things like that to go along with the main meal.”

Local businesses have also pitched in to help. Akers said Family Fare and Meijer have donated gift cards to help offset the cost of food.

“Sally is really passionate about doing it for us, so we’re hoping to make it easier for her,” said Kamaloski. “She pays for everything out of pocket, so the stores in town have really helped.

To donate or volunteer for the Akers Food Angels program, call Sally at (231) 477-5021.

“Sally is a blessing and we’re thankful to have her,” she continued. “You don’t get many people like that nowadays.”

In addition to the Akers Food Angels, the Friendship Society has helped ensure those who utilize their services can find meals.

Kamaloski has hosted several healthy cooking classes this year, focusing on simple, low-cost meals.

There is also a food pantry set up in the building, and a fresh food bingo is held at 1 p.m. each Friday.

For more information on services provided by the Manistee Friendship Society, visit manisteefriendshipsociety.org.