Brethren Elementary fourth graders create Pioneer Village

BRETHREN — The old saying that “it takes a village to raise a child” may have been flipped around on Wednesday morning in the Brethren Elementary School fourth grade classrooms of Vivian Peck and Christine Dancz.

What would have been more appropriate was “it takes lots of children to raise a village” because in this case it was Peck’s annual class Pioneer Village project. As part of their studies, class members — with the assistance of parents and grandparents — use popsicle sticks, cardboard and glue guns to create a small village that would have been lived in by pioneers to this area.

“We have been doing this for about 20 years or more,” said Peck. “I have some parents and grandparents who are back to help again this year.”

Peck said the annual project always fits in well with their Michigan history studies.

“I know that curriculum is always updating and changing, but this is a project that is important across the curriculum,” said Peck. “We work on teamwork, cooperation, safety and perseverance as well as study history.”

Peck said the students form work groups and then study the type of structure they are going to build before any construction takes place.

“The students know what building they have and they take some time to do research on it,” said Peck. “I have some pictures from previous classes that I show them to give them an idea and they take that in their research and decide what they want to do with it to make it their own.”

This year the students made cabins, a general store and a church which were the main functions of a pioneer village. They also created a sawmill and a jail, which they have done most years.

“Something new we are going to have this year is a barn, so we are going to have a barn raising this year” said Peck.

The Brethren teacher said once they get to this time of the year, the students begin asking about the Pioneer Village.

“The kids have been excited about this project for some time and the parents enjoy it just as much as the kids do,” she said. “I do have a father of one of my students who wasn’t able to be here today, but he took part in it years ago as a member of my class. I have been doing it long enough where I am starting to have some of the next generation kids show up.”

Peck said there aren’t many chances for the parents to come in to help with projects like this once the kids get older, so they always want to help with the Pioneer Village.

“That is why this is a great opportunity to have them be a part of their child’s education,” said Peck.

Students found the project to be both challenging and lots of fun.

“It’s really fun because you get to create an older version of a regular house and style it your own way,” said Jaclyn Sexton.

Fellow student Aiden Vasquez agreed.

“What I like is you get to build it and create it your own way,” said Vasquez.

Student Chloe Rice said the fun part for her was studying up on how cabins looked and were built in the pioneer days and then trying to replicate them.

“I like the design of it and how to build the cabin,” said Rice.

When all the buildings were completed, Peck and the students put them together and placed them in the Brethren Media Center where the rest of the students and visitors to the school will have the opportunity to enjoy it over the next month.