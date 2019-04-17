CASMAN board gets updated on student testing

MANISTEE — CASMAN Academy Board of Education members heard from Shelly VanVoorst that students are in the midst of a heavy round of state M-STEP and NWEA testing as the 2018-19 school year is rapidly coming to a conclusion.

She said the snow day situation this year also impacted testing times for the students.

“The testing season has started around the State of Michigan and CASMAN is no different,” said the CASMAN director. “This is quite a process for our school, since we are so small and these tests require separate rooms and separate timing sequences for each room.”

VanVoorst said the adaptability of the staff has made the process easier.

“Thank goodness the staff is so flexible and wonderful, that they were able to accommodate all of the testing requirements while still providing space for those not testing to work and continue forward academically,” she said.

The CASMAN director said she is also finishing up with the teacher evaluations for the year.

“I am finishing up the last round of observations with the new staff, and once those are done I will begin processing their final evaluations,” said VanVoorst. “However, the evaluations will not be completed until students finish the final round of NWEA testing as we use that to figure the student achievement for our school.”

Safety at CASMAN Academy continues to be a top priority like it does in all schools around the county. VanVoorst said they continue to work with local law enforcement in many of those areas.

“We have and will continue to conduct searches when necessary to make sure that all students are safe within our building,” said VanVoorst. “Our plans are to continue to work with local law enforcement to conduct lockdown drills, and other safety events within the buildings. This includes K-9 searches with the sheriff department.”

Along the same lines, VanVoorst updated the board on the progress being made with the creation of an Emergency Response Plan for CASMAN Academy as required by the state.

“We have met with Compliance One and we have begun the process for the Emergency Response Plan,” said VanVoorst. “The first day was filled with a lot of information gathering and more information to acquire and submit as well as walk through the school building and around the property.”

VanVoorst said CASMAN Academy did not receive any grant money this cycle from the School Safety Grant because they were awarded funds in the opening cycle.

“They have started to work on installing the new door lock systems for the front and back entrances,” said VanVoorst. “They were able to complete quite a bit of the work over spring break. They have the key pads to install yet outside of each door, and we are waiting for those to come in. Once those are installed the system should be ready to go.”

Board members also heard an update on the teacher professional development that is planned for the next several months.

“We continue to follow the professional development calendar outlined at the beginning of the school year,” said VanVoorst. “Our plans are to add things in as needed per staff concerns and needs. We have our spring professional development calendar to start including sessions that will roll over into next year.”

Lisa Baker-Lorincz of AccessPoint who handles the CASMAN Academy Human Resources, presented a report that their administrative fee will increase 3.22 percent in the upcoming year. This is under the contract agreement they have with CASMAN.

“We continue to value your confidence in our ability to serve as your Human Resources Management Team,” said Baker-Lorincz. “We will continue to work hard to earn your confidence, trust and a long mutually beneficial partnership for years to come.”