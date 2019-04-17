City to apply for MCCF grant for tennis court upgrades

MANISTEE — Manistee City Council members approved several grant applications and contract agreements on Tuesday during its regular meeting.

A Manistee County Community Foundation (MCCF) grant application was approved in the amount of $39,700 for First Street Beach tennis court upgrades.

Jeff Mikula, Manistee Department of Public Works director, said in 2018 a focus group organized by the

MCCF recommended upgrades to First Street Beach courts — out of the three city-owned tennis courts — due to it being “cost-effective.”

The project includes resurfacing and restriping of the tennis courts, with improved netting, fencing and new barrier free access to the facility. The total project amount is estimated at $67,200.

“(At) the Sands Park (courts) right now, the base asphalt material are cracked so badly we have patched and filled the cracks,” Mikula said. “It’s in such bad condition that it can’t be resurfaced anymore, it has to be completely removed and repaved.”

Mikula said in 2018 the city applied for a MCCF grant which was for $45,000 and a $15,000 grant match, but the project was not within the funded range. The MCCF encouraged the city to reapply in 2019.

“The MCCF has determined the project is eligible for consideration,” stated Mikula, in a memo to council. “We are seeking council approval to submit a grant application to the MCCF for a total project amount of $67,200; we are recommending a 40 percent match with $15,000 from the Capital Improvement Fund over a two year period.”

The balance of the matching funds, he said, would be derived from budgeted operating funds and outside sources.

“We are reaching out to outside entities for project contributions,” Mikula stated. “Manistee Area Public Schools has also confirmed they would contribute funds for the proposed improvements through an operating agreement.”

Council members were on board with the idea, but had some lingering questions.

On Tuesday, council member Mick Szymanski asked about the possibility of MAPS hosting tennis tournaments at the renovated courts.

“Ideally, they would like eight courts to be able to host those matches… but they would at least be able to host kind of a one-on-one school (tournament),” Mikula said. “We have partnered with the school, partnered with the Manistee Recreation Association and are getting other community support.”

Mikula added that, so far, the project has received five letters of support.

Prior to the meeting, a public hearing on the 2019-2020 budget was held, however no one spoke before council.

Additional agenda items approved unanimously by council on Tuesday include the following:

• A contract with MDOT for the reconstruction of 12th Street from Maple Street to U.S. 31. The city previously applied for a $375,000 small urban grant to reconstruct a portion of 12th Street;

• An MDOT bridge funding application to assist with preventative maintenance work which consists of painting, electrical and miscellaneous repairs to the Maple Street Bridge. The application funds up to $750,000 in local bridge funds, with matching funds at or above the minimum 5 percent;

• A zoning ordinance amending Article 5 Section 514 (E), replacing “painted” with “approved,” as requested by the Planning Commission;

• An appointment to the Board of Review; Angela M. Tabor will fill one vacancy with a term ending on Dec. 31, 2019;

• A third amendment to the site lease with T-Mobile Central, LLC, for a space at the industrial park water tower to accommodate cellphone antennas and related equipment. The city negotiated a lease amendment with an 11 percent increase in rent. Annual rental will be $18,000 with a 2.75 percent annual escalator; and

• An agreement with Mika Meyers, PLC, which expired on Dec. 31. The new agreement will run from Jan. 1 through June 30, with the possibility of two one-year extensions.

Manistee City Council also canceled two budget work sessions slated for April 23 and April 30, and will proceed with adopting the budget at its first meeting in May.