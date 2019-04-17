Community member steps forward with giving challenge

TRAVERSE CITY — City Opera House board member Todd McMillen, of McMillen’s Custom Framing, has stepped forward with a challenge in support of donations to the nonprofit City Opera House organization in Traverse City.

During the “I’ll Give If You Will” challenge, McMillen is donating $100 for each gift of $100 or more, and $100 for each new monthly recurring gift of $10 or more, through May 31. Donations welcomed at CityOperaHouse.org/give, by mail or in person at City Opera House, 106 E. Front Street, Traverse City, Michigan.

City Opera House was built in 1891 and closed in 1920. After decades of neglect, a community group organized an effort to bring it back to life, reopening it in 2005.

“Now, it is up to us to nurture City Opera House so that we and coming generations can gather here to learn, to celebrate, to be inspired. I urge you — I challenge you — to support City Opera House with your gift,” Todd McMillen said.