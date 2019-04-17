Looking Back for April 18

40 YEARS AGO

Kaleva Historical Society to celebrate 10th anniversary

The Kaleva Historical Society will celebrate its 10th anniversary on April 27 with an open house from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to which all interested persons are invited. The open house will be followed by the annual meeting.

60 YEARS AGO

Achievement Day will close with industry tour

After the dress revue “Maid in Michigan” at 4-H Achievement Day, April 22 at the Civic Center, Ben Porter, County 4-H Club and Agricultural Agent, in cooperation with the Manistee County Board of Commerce, has arranged a tour for 4-H members and leaders of the following local industries: Glen of Michigan, Hardy Salt Co., Morton Salt Co., American Box Board Co., Michigan Bell Telephone Co., News Advocate, Century Boat Co., and Manistee Manufacturing Co.

80 YEARS AGO

Roof fire

Local firemen answered a call Sunday at 3 p.m. at the home of Charles Hendricks, 534 Fairview Ave. They discovered a blaze on the roof of the house and extinguished it shortly after arriving. The fire caused but slight damage.

Bates is new WWF President

Harold Bates was named president of the World’s Worst Fishermen at the annual spring meeting of the organization held at Art Loken’s camp on Pine Creek. He succeeds Harry Foster.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum