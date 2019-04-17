Man charged following deadly shooting in Free Soil Township

MASON COUNTY — A 32-year-old man is facing life in prison following a double shooting which took place on Tuesday morning in Free Soil Township.

Corey Beekman was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon, and is charged with one count of homicide/open murder; two counts of weapons/felony firearms; and one count of assault with intent to commit murder.

Beekman’s bond was set at $750,000 cash or surety.

The charge for assault with intent to commit murder is a felony punishable by a maximum of life in prison or any number of years. Felony firearm is punishable by up to two years in prison.

In Michigan, an open murder charge allows the prosecutor to choose to try a defendant for first degree or second degree murder, or a jury may determine if the defendant is guilty of one of them.

First degree murder is a mandatory life sentence, and second degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison or any term of years.

On Tuesday, Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence at the 10000 block of North U.S. 31 in Free Soil Township around 6:54 a.m. in response to a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found one man dead from multiple shot wounds and a woman who was seriously injured. The female victim was transported by Life EMS to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.

Two children were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Mason County sheriff Kim Cole said the male shooting suspect surrendered to officers outside of the home around 8:25 a.m. Beekman is alleged to have shot the two victims at the residence.