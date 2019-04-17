Manistee County announces scrap tire drop-off events

MANISTEE COUNTY — Manistee County has been awarded a Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) scrap tire cleanup grant for the second year in a row. The grant award will cover the cost of disposal of standard passenger and light duty truck tires.

Two county-wide scrap tire cleanup events are planned for June 29 and Sept. 28. Both events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Manistee County Fairgrounds located at 7587 1st St. in Onekama.

Whole scrap tires are banned from landfill disposal which causes many people to leave them on their property. Old tires hold water and act as breading grounds for mosquitoes, are a fire safety hazard and degrade the natural beauty of the county. The Manistee County scrap tire events provide an opportunity for residents to properly dispose of tires and improve the health, safety and appearance around their homes and community.

The events are open on a first come first serve basis to Manistee County residents only for disposal of passenger and light duty truck tires; the grant does not cover tires from businesses and farms. To verify residency, identification such as a valid Michigan Driver’s License, State Issued ID, recent utility or tax bill is required to participate.

All tires must be clean and off the rim. A limit of 10 tires per vehicle, per visit can be transported to the event; more than 10 tires requires a scrap tire hauler registration by the State of Michigan.

A fee of $2 per tire, cash only, will be collected at the time of drop-off to cover costs of planning, promotion and event day expenses.

Able-bodied volunteers are needed to help staff the drop-off events. Those interested in volunteering should contact Manistee County Recycles at (855) 246-9376 or kaela@iriswastediversion.com.