SHERIFF’S BLOTTER: Home invasion, larceny case reported in Norman Township

MANISTEE COUNTY — The following calls were made to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office from April 11 to Monday. All calls may not be reported.

April 11

• An individual was reported for furnishing alcohol to a minor at 6 p.m. in Maple Grove Township.

• A suspicious situation was reported in Filer Township.

• A car/deer accident was reported at 8 p.m. in Filer Township.

Saturday

• Deputies responded to a suspicious situation at 5:30 p.m. in Filer Township.

• Deputies responded to a verbal domestic assault at 10:44 p.m. in Norman Township.

• A car/deer accident was reported at 11:26 p.m. in Onekama Township.

• Deputies responded to a suspicious situation and possible breaking and entering case at 9:47 p.m. in Filer Township.

• Deputies responded to a gas drive off at 4:36 p.m. at the Parkdale EZ Mart in Manistee Township.

Sunday

• Deputies responded to a runaway situation at 1:14 a.m. in Manistee Township.

• A larceny and home invasion was reported at 2:39 a.m. in Norman Township.

• A case of larceny was reported at 11:50 a.m. in Cleon Township.

• A personal property damage accident was reported at 4 p.m. in Filer Township.

• Deputies responded to a rollover traffic crash in Manistee Township.

• A car/deer accident was reported in Manistee Township.

• Deputies responded to a suicidal subject at 7:07 p.m. in Onekama Township.

Monday

• A suspicious situation was reported at 5:29 p.m. in Norman Township.

• A car/deer accident was reported at 9:28 p.m. in Manistee Township.

• Deputies responded to a suspicious situation at 5:58 p.m. in Manistee Township.

• A gas drive off was reported at 7:07 p.m. in Manistee Township.