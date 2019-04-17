WWII veterans show to be held at Ramsdell

MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts (RRCA) will present “Live from the Front: Byline Ernie Pyle” as part of the Tightlines for Troops celebration at 7:30 p.m. on May 18. All area veterans are offered free admission, and their families are extended a discounted ticket price.

The play features professional actor Rick Plummer and is set in a bivouac area somewhere just behind the front lines in France, August 1944, a ship at sea, Sicily, Italy, Normandy and finally on the little island of Ie Shima, just off Okinawa, April 18, 1945.

Plummer states that the play celebrates the inner-struggle of beloved war correspondent Ernie Pyle, his shy love of people, his tenderness and his salty Indiana-farmer humor. Tormented by the horrors of war, Ernie served bravely out of an unspoken, unrecognized patriotism, he adds.

He did not glorify war but rather the simple heroism of the American GI who fought and was prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice. His was a journalistic, unadorned, rugged writing style which captured the strength and courage of the soldiers he so loved and admired.

“At a time when we are losing WWII veterans at a rate of nearly 1,500 per day, this production celebrates their sacrifice and our freedoms,” said Xavier Verna, RRCA executive director.

Plummer has directed over 150 productions and played as many roles in a 50 year career as a professional actor, director and theater educator. Plummer managed the Theater and Performing Arts program at West Shore Community College. Before assuming that position, he created and managed an award-winning touring theater in Missouri, and directed acting programs at both the University of Alabama, The University of Alabama at Birmingham and The University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Plummer served two years in Vietnam, 1968-70, and lives in Ludington, along with his wife, professional actress Christine, three sons and a daughter.

Tickets may be purchased at My North Tickets by calling (800) 836-0717.