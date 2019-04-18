A warm community welcome

Newly renovated Tabernacle Manistee to hold Good Friday services

MANISTEE — Ever since its start, The Tabernacle Buckley Campus has grown exponentially, and now, a second campus has opened its doors in Manistee.

In November 2017, The Tabernacle parish bought the former Manistee PBX building at 77 Hancock St. in Manistee. Renovations have taken place throughout the process up until Friday, with some final touches taking place on the exterior.

Kit Potter, executive pastor, will act as The Tabernacle Manistee Campus pastor. Potter said their vision has finally come to life, and services will begin on Friday.

Good Friday services are slated for 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and on Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

“We are super excited,” Potter said. “Phase one is complete, and construction will be finished up (on Friday). What’s left to do on phase one is very little. They are finishing up the brick and trim work.”

The Tabernacle Manistee Campus building, which is often referred to as “T77,” is over 100 years old previously housing a garment factory and later on a paintball and gaming center for teens.

Potter said the renovations over the past year and a half aim to enhance the natural beauty of the structure, but also brings an added flare to its welcoming design. Inside of the building, he said they even have their staple feature, a cafe serving coffee to visitors.

“We incorporated some of the old design, with a little bit of modern elements,” Potter said. “This is all designed so that people can feel comfortable. One of the biggest things that we are known for at The Tabernacle is for having really good coffee at our cafe. We continue to do that, enjoy a cup of coffee and good conversation.”

Before any renovations could be done, volunteers helped to clear out old items left behind including arcade games, decorations and furniture. A yard sale was held and profits were invested back into the community through events and building renovations.

The entire process could not have been completed without volunteers, Potter said.

“Volunteers have done about 75-80 percent of the work,” he said. “This has been a work of love from the volunteers, that have poured a lot of time into it. We are indebted to them for making this happen.”

Over the past year and a half, The Tabernacle Manistee has been involved with various area events and partnerships with local organizations. Potter said the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We have had nothing but positive responses from the community throughout this entire process,” he said. “We have had nothing but welcoming arms from the community of Manistee.”

They expect a large regular group of attendees at services.

“We have been averaging over 200 in attendance at the Armory Youth Project,” Potter said. “The Armory has been an awesome host for us. We are very thankful. We expect nothing less than that now that we are in the building. We expect it to grow fairly quickly.”

There are services for kids and teens at The Tabernacle Manistee, and classes during services for kindergarten through 6th grade.

“We have a TABkids program that’s available every weekend,” he said.

For more information about services at The Tabernacle, visit the Facebook page at “The Tabernacle – Manistee Campus” or go to www.thetabchurch.com. Phone calls can be made to (231) 824-0191.