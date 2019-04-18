Bobcats bounce back with win over Cougars

BRETHREN — The Brethren soccer team got back in the win column Thursday with a gutsy 3-1 victory over Big Rapids Crossroads at home.

After winning their season opener, the Bobcats (2-2) suffered two straight losses and were looking to turn things around heading into the matchup with the Cougars. With three first-half goals, they did just that.

“They definitely showed a great amount of teamwork and communication tonight,” said Brethren coach Krystal Magee. “They played so unselfishly and their passes were spot on; they were finding people, and not just kicking to kick it. … There wasn’t a girl on our field tonight that didn’t do something great in the game.”

Olivia Hejl led the Bobcats with two goals Thursday while Megan Cordes had a goal and an assist.

Hejl scored on a feed from Cordes at 25:00 in the first half to give Brethren a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Near the 10-minute mark, Cordes got a goal of her own, this one unassisted, to put the Bobcats up 2-0.

To create further distance from Crossroads, Hejl took a cross from Cosima Holler and scored her second goal of the game for a 3-0 halftime lead. The teams held each other scoreless for nearly the entire second half, until the Cougars made good on a penalty kick with 30 seconds to go.

“We only had 12 players, so just one substitute,” Magee said. “A lot of these girls ran the whole time tonight, and never came off the field. So, that just shows their heart and drive and self sacrifice to extend themselves tonight.”

In Brethren’s pair of defeats leading up to Thursday’s contest, Magee had said she could see improvement. To translate that in to a victory, however, was even sweeter.

“To come back tonight with a win should really boost team moral,” she said. “It can be hard mentally to come back from two straight losses. But I reminded them at the beginning of the game that this is a new day and we’re a different team.

“We went in with our heads held high and we left everything on the field tonight.”

Brethren is next slated to play at 5 p.m. on April 23 at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian.