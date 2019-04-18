Brethren places 2nd, 3rd at Buckley

BUCKLEY — Brethren track and field participated had a strong showing at the Buckley Invitational Thursday. The boys finished second with 120 points — just nine points off first-place Buckley’s 129 — while the girls’ 52 points was good for a third-place finish.

“It was a smaller meet and colder than heck, but we had Mason County Eastern out there from our conference,” said Brethren boys coach Kyle Griffin. “We took it as a chance to let some kids try some different things and we had some good PRs.”

Logan Tighe took first in both the high jump and long jump with leaps of 5 feet, 6 inches and 17-10, respectively.

“Logan got himself up close to 5-8 for the first time this year, so he’s kind of getting back into the swing of things,” Griffin said. “He was a little rusty at the last couple meets that we’ve been at, so that was good to see.”

Anthony Beccaria took third in the shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 1 inch while Noah Kemler placed fourth with a 37-7 toss. Talon Luzier’s 108-foot throw in the discus was good for third while Kemler’s 107-9 toss heave fourth.

“Anthony Beccaria — one of my sophomores — he hit a 39 for the first time in his career today, which was nice to see,” Griffin said. “Talon Luzier broke 100 in discus for the first time. … Noah Kemler is still up there at 108 in the discus. Those two should be a nice one-two punch once conference comes around next week.”

A.J. Beldo won the 100 with a time of 11.93 seconds, while Andrea Scarfone’s 12.49 was good for third. Freshman Jacob Schuch won the 200 with a 25.18 and Kenny King’s PR-time of 1:02.75 was good for third in the 400. Scarfone took third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 56.37.

The team of Beldo, King, Schuch and Tighe took second in the 4×100-meter relay with a time of 50.52 and Scarfone, Beldo, Tighe and King placed third in the 4×400 with a 4:32.81

“I’ve got freshmen that are really starting to step up and I’ve got some sophomores and juniors that are starting to do what they need to do,” Griffin said. “We’re excited to see what we can do at Wednesday. I think they can get out there and compete with just about anybody.”

For the girls, Meggan Macurio won the 100 with a time of 14.31 seconds. Alexis Tracy took first in the 3200 and third in the 1600 with times of 13:59.15 and 6:27.78, respectively. The team of Dawn Bradely, Halle Richardson, Federica Pedrotti and Macurio took second in the 4×200 with a 2:15.22. Macurio won the long jump with a leap of 13 feet, 7 inches.

“We didn’t have a whole lot of girls there, but the girls that were there placed, which is a good thing,” said Brethren girls coach Jason Kemler. “It was good competition and good for our kids to actually get out there and compete, even though it was a little chilly.”

The Bobcats next compete at a West Michigan D League meet Wednesday at Mason County Eastern at 4:15 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Portagers fall to St. Mary

LAKE LEELANAU — Onekama softball started its season by suffering a sound defeat at the hands of Lake Leelanau St. Mary Thursday, falling 10-1.

“All in all, I’m very proud of the girls,” said Onekama softball coach Rob Johnson. “There were some really good things that happened and there were some things that we have to work on.”

The Eagles put up five runs in the first inning and the Portagers never recovered. St. Mary was up 9-0 before Onekama scored its only run of the contest in the fifth inning when freshman Sophie Wisniski hit a solo inside-the-park home run. The Eagles tacked on one more run and took the victory.

“All in all, I think it was a great outing for us,” Johnson said. “We played tough. We had opportunities — we just didn’t take care of them.”

Wisniski was 2-for-3 with a home run, Coriena Maxey batted 1-for-2 with a double and Katie Magnan finished 1-for-1. Wisniski toed the circle for the Portagers, giving up nine hits and two walks while striking out eight.

The would-be doubleheader was cut short due to St. Mary having a church service to attend at 6:30 p.m. The two teams only were able to play one inning, and the Portagers held a 9-7 lead before the game was called.

Onekama competes in the Glen Lake Invitational Saturday.