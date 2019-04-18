FRITZ SUTTER: Stop and take a look at where the country is headed

TO THE EDITOR:

Yes, it’s time to stop and take a look at our “world”. Look at it and judge for yourself.

Work ethic, minimum wage, time off for various reasons, to name a few. As a union guy, I hit the bricks to negotiate benefits, both company and employee were winners.

Look at our younger generation, when did you last see a paperboy or girl? Today the United States Postal Service delivers our News Advocate. This winter, we observed two lads, with shovels, walking the streets looking for work. Ever think what a kid could make clearing snow in front of the businesses downtown?

Continuing with the young, driven to and from school, not using the sidewalks the city has provided. Didn’t you walk to school, in all kinds of weather?

My wife and I are blessed with six kids who worked their way through high school and college. Work and student loans, co-signed by us — but it was their responsibility to pay them off. We also had a son who contacted a legislator and received an appointment to West Point. All the credit goes to them, they “picked up the ball and ran with it.”

Let’s stop once more and look, “free college” no tuition. Another hand out to the kids, robbing them of any self initiative.

Our government services make it quite simple for all ages to take advantage of the handouts. “Work the system” seems to be the popular thing these days.

“It’s free!” Where is the personal responsibility?

With food pantries in our area, no one should starve. We must, after offering help, encourage those able to work. Yes, work any job, not necessarily a job of their liking. It’s all American to reach out to our needy neighbor. It is also our responsibility to insist our neighbor picks up his/her share of the load. Simply, there is no free lunch.

Our southern border is busy, the war goes on with “the wall.” Over 100 years ago, my grandfather landed on Ellis Island. He traveled to Michigan, went to work, raised nine children, learned English, paid his bills and thanked God for the opportunity afforded him in the U.S.

Today, look at our southern border. The U.S., a sovereign country!

People are using children as pawns and look for our sympathy and our OK to stay in the U.S. It is estimated that there are 11 million undocumented people in our country. In Texas in 2016, it was suspected that more than 50,000 undocumented people voted.

Let’s stop and look at our immigration issues. This “phenomenon” needs some serious work. So stop, take the time to examine where we are headed: work ethic, our young, our government services, how we help our neighbors, immigration and our laws.

At this stage of my life, my greatest concern is what I’m leaving to my grandkids and my great-grandkids.

Fritz Sutter

Manistee