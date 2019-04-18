GLENN ZARING: A dangerous ‘creep’

By GLENN ZARING

News Advocate Columnist

Back many years ago, we used to talk about ‘Mission Creep’.

No, not the idiot who was strange and probably should have been institutionalized because of their “personal challenges”. The mission creep being referred to here was how ones mission could easily and quite naturally, expand into somewhat related areas for sometimes questionable reasons, sort of like the “Collusion” investigation.

We got into a lot of trouble with that as memory serves me.

On a macro political scale, the old USSR (Soviet Union) was famous for doing something really outrageous and then when they were confronted, they would back down a bit. In Soviet

foreign policy studies we referred to this as their “3 step policy.” Take three steps forward and two steps back. Observe that they had still made progress toward their eventual goal while appearing to appease their opponents.

Our very own system practices much of the same thing but now some of us identify it as “incrementalism.” Translation: do something ostensibly for a good reason while really setting the stage to do something really bad.

Here is a recent example. If you or a loved one is on Medicare, when they go in for annual checkups, there is a general “Wellness” survey that has to be filled out by those enrolled in this essential government service. Many of the questions are what you would expect on the form but one in particular stands out.

It asks if you are depressed.

There are then the boxes for you to check to indicate just how “depressed” you feel. There is however, no choice for “No, I am not depressed.” The choices are ranges of depression from mild to suicidal. To complete the form, you have to make one of the choices. The assumption of this practice therefore is that you are depressed … after all, you said so on the Wellness survey, didn’t you?

To follow this out a bit further, the overall, quantifiable observation appears to be that if you are old (65+), you are depressed. Really? I don’t know about you but I am offended that just because I am an elder, I can be assumed to be depressed. The issue goes further however and that is where the problem comes in.

The government wonks, as is their natural course of action, will now be able to group individuals for even more of the tender loving attention of their government.

Follow along here to see the “mission creep” problem. In Washington, D.C., the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) is being debated now and some of our elected folks are stacking this important act with additions to the act concerning firearms ownership as a sideways attack upon the Second Amendment. These folks are coming up with a list of people who shouldn’t be allowed to have guns. Many of these lists make a modicum of sense … felons, stalkers and the like. As the law progresses through committees, other classes of people are being added.

It is not a stretch to see that as other “groups” of people are identified, some idiot will make the case that people with depression should be included, for their “protection.” After all, we wouldn’t want them to hurt themselves now would we?

Put these two cases together and you can see that some supposedly well-meaning “leader” will say that we should add the “depressed” to the list of those who should not have guns. Hello! The same group of idiots will be able to make the case that based upon Medicare official reports, all seniors are depressed. Therefore, we need to protect them by not allowing them to have firearms.

This isn’t conspiracy theory, it is the way that an overarching governmental entity works. Stack the deck so that the average headline reader will go along with the new rules and then proceed to take away more freedom and responsibility from your citizens.

I don’t know about you, but I find this quite depressing …

