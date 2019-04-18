Manistee falls short of rival Ludington

MANISTEE — Manistee girls soccer competed in its first Lakes 8 contest of the year Thursday, hosting rival Ludington. The Chippewas will have to wait to record their first conference win of the season, however, as they lost to the Orioles 4-0.

“(Ludington) wanted it more and they finished,” said Manistee head coach Jaclyn Trahan. “They’re a great team to play against, but we know that we can step up more as well.”

Quality looks were few and far between for the Chippewas (4-1, 0-1 Lakes 8 Conference), as the Orioles (2-3-1, 1-0 Lakes 8) were able to keep the pressure on Manistee’s defense throughout most of the game.

“(Ludington) wanted it more,” Trahan said. “They were switching the field very well and were beating us to those 50-50 balls. We talked about that and it goes back to us and our intensity.

“We needed to be beating them to the ball but they were getting to it before us,” she continued. “Then they were able to capitalize on those opportunities.”

Ludington’s Bre Mesyar found the back of the net off an assist by Hailey Stowe less than 10 minutes into the first game. Kendall Briggs got in close and booted the ball past the keeper to put the Orioles up 2-0 with 9:05 until halftime.

“We know as a team we can do better,” Trahan said. “We talked about that. We were tight and we just didn’t have the intensity and the want that we needed in order to finish.”

The second half looked much like the first, with Ludington peppering the goal with shots and Manistee struggling to advance the ball. Though the Orioles scored four goals, Manistee’s sophomore keeper Rachel Owens had a strong showing, recording 13 saves on the night.

“Rachel Owens was phenomenal in the net,” Trahan said. “She made a ton of great saves and her communication in the back line was great. I’m really proud of her.”

Stowe recorded her second assist of the night with 26:19 left in the contest on a pass to Abby Millspaugh before scoring an unassisted goal with 18:29 on the clock for the final score of the game.

“We had some moments where we’d piece some things together, get a look here or there, but we needed that the whole game,” Trahan said. “That’s what we just talked about as a team. We need to want it every moment for the whole game, especially in a rivalry game like this.”

Trahan believes the contest served to demonstrate the importance of entering each game with the right mentality.

“As a team, we learned from this,” she said. “I think the girls know that and they know that they want to come out stronger the next time that we get to play them as well.”

The Chippewas host Benzie today at 5 p.m. in a non-conference contest.