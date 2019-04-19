Chippewas struggle against Orchard View

MANISTEE — Manistee baseball struggled in its home doubleheader against Muskegon Orchard View on Friday, falling 11-0 and 15-1.

“We just struggled at the plate,” said Manistee head coach Dave Edmondson. “We struggled trying to get runs across. … We’re not in the groove of hitting right now.”

In the opener, the Cardinals jumped out to a 3-0 in the first inning and never looked back as Manistee failed to manufacture runs. The game was called after five innings due to the mercy rule.

“Their pitchers were behind in the count over 50% of the time, and we couldn’t take advantage of it,” Edmondson said. “We’d bail them out by swinging at bad pitches — balls in the dirt, balls over our head.”

In the nightcap, Orchard View scored four runs in the top of the first before the Chippewas answered back with a score of their own. Brady Mikula hit a sacrifice fly that scored Andrew Jackoviak to pull Manistee within three runs.

The Cardinals kept scoring, however, and a six-run fifth inning caused the game to be called due to the mercy rule.

Edmondson was pleased with the play of Caine Weed, a freshman who has shown great promise early on in the season.

“I thought (Weed) played really well today,” Edmondson said. “He was kind of learning on the job and that’s difficult because the game’s really fast for him, but I think he played really well today. I was happy with his performance.

“Knowing that I have three and a half more years with him is going to be fun, because he’s a coachable kid and I think that’s a positive that we can take away,” Edmondson continued. “We have a freshman giving us good, quality minutes and time in the field. I was happy with that.”

The Chippewas play in a twin bill at Reed City Monday at 4 p.m.