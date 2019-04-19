Chips bounce back with big win over Huskies

MANISTEE — It’s been a busy week for the Chippewas, but they couldn’t have capped it any better than with their 5-0 victory over Benzie Central on Friday evening.

Playing in its third game since Monday and fresh off a loss to rival Ludington the night before, Manistee (5-2) was in full control from the start against the Huskies.

“Tonight our passing, communication and intensity were there,” said Chippewas coach Jaclyn Trahan. “We talked about picking it up from (yesterday’s a loss to Ludington). We knew we could play better, so we said we have to show up today and play our game.

“We took a look at a couple of our key passing moments (from the Ludington loss) and said, ‘let’s build off of those moments for a full game,’” she added. “The girls did that and really came together as a team.”

Manistee controlled possession for a strong majority of the contest, ultimately taking nine shots on goal to Benzie’s three. And the Chippewas spread the wealth when it came to scoring, as five different players had a goal to their name.

“It’s great for the girls (to get everyone involved),” Trahan said. “They want their teammates to score goals and they’re so proud of each other when they do. So, it’s awesome to have multiple girls scoring and contributing.”

Alora Sundbeck kicked things off for the Chippewas when she single-handling split two defenders and scored a goal, unassisted, nearly nine minutes into the contest. Despite keeping Benzie’s defense on their heels most of the first half, Sundbeck’s goal would be the only one on the board before halftime.

“We controlled the first half, and I told the girls that the goals will come,” Trahan said. “We just wanted to keep doing what we were doing.”

Manistee came out in the second half and did just that.

With the wind to their backs, the Chippewas poured it in steadily until the final horn.

Manistee sophomore Brynn O’Donnell made it 2-0 with a perfectly lofted shot to the top left corner of the goal at 37:54, which was followed a minute later by a near-goal from Amber Miller. While Miller found the back of the net, the Chippewas were called for offsides, nullifying the score.

The waived goal didn’t slow the team down any, however, as Jasmyn White punched one in at 34:13 after she collected a shot from Nicole Weaver that bounced off the fingertips of the Huskies goalkeeper.

The Chippewas continued to fire away, as one shot hit the crossbar and another the goalpost, until Olivia Smith made it 4-0 with a goal at 25:08 off a feed from Lauren Mendians.

Manistee senior Kiera Raymond scored the game’s final goal at 19:35 during the ensuing scramble off a corner kick from Weaver.

“I’m very proud of them,” Trahan said of the bounce-back win. “It was good to come back from yesterday and seal it today. We always say we want to keep moving forward and be better than we were the day before.

“And the great thing about this team is they know we can continue to improve. That’s our ultimate goal.”

The Chippewas will next see the field at 6 p.m. Monday when they host West Michigan Christian.