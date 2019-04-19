HOWARD: Seniors attend hearing loss, dental health presentations

By Sarah Howard

Senior Center Director

Happy Easter! I hope your holiday weekend will be full of family, friends and love. I am going to be cooking this weekend, not my favorite thing to do but my mom will be out of town. I usually cook the same thing every holiday so I need to try something new.

The senior center was really hopping this last week. We had Laura Szot come in from Lutz Hearing. She did a great job discussing hearing loss. We also had Northwest Michigan Health Services in to do a presentation on seniors and dental health.

It was very informative. They offered free oral cancer screenings and a dental assessment. Thank you both for coming to the senior center and offering such important services.

We also had all of our regular classes, activities and programs. Plus, we had our Toe Tapping Tuesday with the 3Ds. Anyone who likes great music should stop down and check them out. There is never a dull moment at the senior center, but that is good, it means we are doing our jobs.

I know there is a lot coming up and I hope you pick something you would like to try. We have a beautiful canvas painting class with Joann from Artful Creations. They will be doing a beautiful painting with cherry blossoms and two pretty little birds. I wish I could join in.

Don’t forget we have a Tigers game coming up in June. This is always so much fun, so if you like baseball and the Tigers give us a call for more information. Another huge program that is coming up is the Senior Odyssey of the Mind. The teams have been practicing and are really excited to go compete in Grand Rapids.

This week on Monday, we have Manistee’s own Sheriff John O’Hagan coming in for Police Talk. John always brings something or someone in to share with the seniors. John’s program usually has a very good turnout because he makes it very interesting.

On Tuesday, we have Strumming with Sonny. Sonny is another wonderful musician who volunteers his time to give back to our special seniors.

Senior Zumba has been such a hit. Everyone who comes in have such a great time exercising and dancing. On Wednesday, we have our Fun Bingo, always a great time. I love listening to everyone having fun.

Thursdays are always a busy day. We have Sit and Get Fit and Game Day/Cribbage. This week with have the talented Carrie Selbee and Roger Tarczon in entertaining the crowd. We have the eyeglass clinic, chair yoga and senior zumba.

On Friday, we have Painting with Joann and the first Mystery Trip of the year.

Everyone I spoke with thought our spring craft show was really good and people have been telling me they were so happy that they came. I hope if you stopped by, you found some wonderful things and if you were selling your crafts, I hope it was a productive few hours. I also want to say thank you to the News Advocate and Jane Bond for the wonderful pictures and story.

We are going to be doing something new this year during the 4th of July. We will still have our huge July 4th Kick Off Party at Stronach Twp. Hall on June 28. But on July 5 we are going to have a big Polka Party down at First Street Beach. If you like to dance and you love polka music, this will be a fun time. I will let you know more, when the time gets closer.

I hope you have a wonderful Easter and remember to try something new!

FOOD BANK

The senior center food bank takes place on the third Friday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be May 17. Monetary and non-perishable food item donations are always appreciated.

(MMAP) MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions.

Fran Wallace is our new local counselor and she can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the Senior Center at 723-6477 to make an appointment with Fran.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent, by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work, snow removal services.

For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held on May 6 at 10 a.m.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room No. 1. For more information call Jeannie Lewis 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson 690-5048.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

The support group for caretakers of loved ones who live with dementia will meet May 9 at 3 p.m. at the city marina building. The group will meet monthly on the second Thursday of the month.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information. We have an immediate need for women and men to volunteer as visitors. Couples are welcome to volunteer for this program.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the senior center at 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The senior center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the senior center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. at the Bear Lake Methodist Church.

There is also a Sit and Get Fit held on Monday and Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. (just before lunch) at the Farr Center in Onekama, and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston.

Inside walking group meets Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Marilla meal site. Low impact Zumba meets Tuesdays 1 p.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Manistee city marina building. This class is open to the public and free to Manistee County seniors.

Chair yoga classes are Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. at the Manistee city marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors, and there is a fee for all others.

COMPUTER/CELLPHONE HELP

For assistance with your computer and cellphone call Linda at (231) 299-1552. Appointments are held at the senior center Mondays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Assistance in Marilla is available the last Wednesday of the month at 12:30.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group are looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the senior center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

CRIBBAGE/CHESS

We’re looking for cribbage and chess players. Our game day is Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. Call the senior center to sign up at 723-6477

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Monday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 10 a.m. Computer/cellphone help

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• Noon meal

• 12:30 p.m. Police Talk

• 6 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday

• 10 a.m. Sit & Get Fit

• 11 a.m. Strumming w/Sonny

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Senior Zumba (marina)

• 1 p.m. Bridge

• 2 p.m. Conversational German class

• 2:30 Odyssey meeting

Wednesday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 10 a.m. Losing it

• 11 a.m. Fun bingo

• Noon meal

• 2:30 p.m. Senior Odyssey meeting

Thursday

• 10 a.m. Sit & get fit (m)

• 10:30 a.m. Cribbage/chess

• 10:30 a.m. Game day

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• 11:30 a.m. Carrie Selbee & Roger Tarczon

• 11:30 a.m. Chair Yoga (marina)

• 11:30 a.m. Eyeglass clinic

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Senior Zumba (marina)

Friday

• 9 a.m. Mystery Trip

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• Noon meal

• 12:30 p.m. Canvas Painting class w/Joann

MENU FOR WEEK OF April 22-26

Monday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll

Tuesday: Beef pepper steak, red skinned potatoes, cauliflower, mandarin oranges, bread

Wednesday: Baked chicken, brown rice, sliced carrots, peaches, roll

Thursday: Country steak, mashed potatoes, tomatoes w/zucchini & yellow squash, tropical fruit, roll

Friday: Veal parmesan, seasoned potatoes, wax beans, jello w/fruit

(Menu is subject to change)

Come join us for lunch. There is a suggested donation for seniors (60 and older) and for those under 60.

UPCOMING EVENTS

• April 22 — Police Talk 12:30 p.m

• April 21 — Senior Zumba at the city marina building, 1 p.m.

• April 21 — Toe Tapping Tuesday, 11 a.m

• April 21 — Conversational German class, 2 p.m.

• April 23 — Game Day,10:30 a.m.

• April 23 — Chair Yoga class 11:30 a.m. at the city marina building

• April 23 — Senior Zumba, 1 p.m. at the city marina building

• April 25 — Carrie Selbee and Roger Tarczon will be playing at the senior center, 11:30 a.m.

• April 26 — Canvas painting class with Joann from Artful Creations, 12:30 p.m.

• April 29 — Acupuncture presentation with Margaret Batzer, 12:30 p.m.

• May 8 — Drop-in social media with Girl Scout troop 4650

• May 9 — Dementia support group, 3 p.m. at the city marina building

• June 6 — Annual Detroit Tigers trip. Call for information 723-6477

• June 28 — 4th of July Kickoff party at Stronach Twp. Hall