Looking Back for April 20

20 YEARS AGO

State tops in industrial growth

Industrial growth last year in this county ranked second in northern Michigan only to Grand Traverse County, according to figures from Site Selection magazine. Michigan ranks at the top in the nation for new plants and expansions. Manistee County boasted six new projects last year: Sadler Machine Tool, Myers Engineering, Robert Gentz Forest Products, Pandrol Jackson Inc., Stewart Investment Group’s manufactured housing development in Eastlake, Elmer’s Asphalt’s new plant.

40 YEARS AGO

Strike continues

The strike by nearly 290 employees of Morton Salt and Chemical companies enters it 20th day today, as contract issues remain unsettled. Attempts to initiate negotiations this week by union and company officials proved futile as the labor mediator determined that the two sides were “still too far apart” to even consider negotiating.

Now playing in Manistee

Now playing at the Chippewa Drive is the double feature of “California Dreaming” starring Glynnis O’Connor and “High-Ballin’” starring Jerry Reed and Peter Fonda. At the Vogue Theatre “Superman:The Movie” is playing for its second and final week.

60 YEARS AGO

Approval on consolidation election

A vote on countywide school consolidation is not far off, following approval for such an election from the State Department of Instruction. The necessary petitions have been signed and the signatures canvassed. County Superintendent A.E. Vanzo announces that six high school districts and 12 primary districts will take part in this balloting.

80 YEARS AGO

“Silent cops” in place

City Manager Otto Damrow announced today that the “traffic pimples” freshly bedaubed with yellow paint had been installed at dangerous intersections throughout Manistee by his city crew. Better known as “silent policemen,” the small, iron, wart-like protuberances have been placed at about 18 intersections for the purpose of keeping traffic in its correct lanes, particularly when left hand turns are being attempted.

“Let’s talk mental hygiene!”

Principal L.C. Bendle of Manistee High School said today that Miss Melita Graf Hutzel of the state department of health will visit the high school tomorrow to give a series of lectures on mental hygiene to the Senior class. In the morning from 8:30 to 10:30 Miss Hutzel will talk to a mixed group of Senior boys and girls in the auditorium. From 1:15 to 2:10 she will talk to the Senior girls only in the cafeteria. From 2:10 to 3:05 she will talk with the Senior boys only.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum