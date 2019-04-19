Looking Back for April 22

20 YEARS AGO

Low water troubles marinas

With water levels in the Great Lakes down more than 18 inches, local marinas and the boaters they serve are having a difficult time around slip and dock areas and at the mouths of channels which enter the rivers and lakes. The water levels are so low around slip and dock areas, the distance between the dock and a boat docking there is so great, people cannot reach their boats from the dock.

60 YEARS AGO

Practice alert was fine success

The nationwide practice air raid warning last week was carried out very efficiently in this area, reports Jerome Manthei, county director of Civil Defense. The alarm signal was received at 11:30 a.m. and very promptly all wardens, police and other officers were on the job at their assigned posts. Within six minutes the Women’s Volunteer Corps had given telephone alerts to 30 hospitals, schools and industrial plants.

80 YEARS AGO

City forest planned by local groups

A community forest for Manistee will become a reality in the near future if work being done in that direction by the county agent’s office, the local Forest Service, the high school, Rotary and Kiwanis clubs and other organizations bears fruit according to expectations. Proposed site for the forest is the old Manistee airport south of the city limits. As planned, the forest will become a source of income for the city as well as a laboratory for high school students enrolled in the new forestry class to begin in September under the instruction of Holland Capper.

Warns about parking

Chief of Police Roy C. Hebner said today that due to the great number of complains he has been receiving recently, he wished to warn local motorists against parking their cars in front of driveways. “The act of parking a motor vehicle in such a manner that it obstructs a private or commercial driveway and prevents its use is a distinct violation of the city parking ordinance,” he stated.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum